Thinking Outside of the GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) Box Training Course: Strengthen Risk Management, Improve Training & Documentation, and Enhance Error Prevention (Feb 3rd - Feb 4th, 2026)

In this GMP training course, the topics will be examined with a very different perspective, enabling you to refresh your existing knowledge and gain new expertise on the subject. After the sessions, your GMP knowledge will be enhanced with scenario studies and bonus complementary documents which willbe given in addition to the training programme and will aid your application of the new learnt techniques to the work place.

When you look at the bigger picture, it is possible to see that Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), which we have difficulty in implementing from time to time, can actually be evaluated from different perspectives which can provide insight that gains even more value for your GMP processes and application This training course has been specially prepared to serve exactly this purpose.

In the rush to fully meet technological developments in the pharmaceutical industry, together with the expectations of the health authorities; updated and evolving guidelines; and the needs of the end-user patient, the emphasis on complying with the GMP regulations and guidelines is becoming increasingly important.

Benefits of attending

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Personnel who are in a wide range of GMP-related jobs will benefit from this course, including those in:

Quality Assurance

Quality Control

GMP Compliance

Validation

Engineering

Operation

Manufacturing

Supply Chain

Logistics

IT

Purchasing

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Introduction to GMP regulations

What is GMP?

International guidelines and directives for GMP

Management responsibility

Who are 'Top Management'? Can we reach them?

What are the main responsibilities of 'Top Management'?

How does 'Top Management' approach and manage risks?

Do they ask smart questions on the shop floor?

Lessons learnt from other industries

GMP excellence by design

Aviation and Automotive industries best practices

The 'learning by doing' approach in a regulated environment

Learning organisation and quality culture

What is 'knowledge management'?

Do we learn effectively what's taught?

Is it different than that of quality risk management?

Quality culture in Pharma and Biotech industries

Which one is the best? Company culture or quality culture?

Personnel and training expectations in GMP

How to simplify trainings without compromising GMP rules

How to select and qualify personnel

Aligning job descriptions with cGMP

How to deal with passengers in a QC laboratory

New employee orientation program structure

Proven tactics of keeping the GMP training records

What are the ten training errors?

Documentation pitfalls

How to simplify documentation without compromising GMP rules

Real dangers behind data integrity applications

How to handle data for GMP expectations

How to reduce or eliminate documentation errors

How do you ensure data integrity during validation?

Group exercise: let's improve our SOPs in microbiology laboratory

Deviation management and CAPAs

How to simply handle deviations by asking lateral questions

Who is responsible for the deviation or OOS?

Sophisticated PAs approaches

Where's CA gone?

Why is it so exhaustive to find the true root cause?

GMP behaviour models

How to change old GMP behaviours

Why multitasking is lurking somewhere in GMP compliance

Four magic words for GMP Compliance

Eliminating the non-value-added activities form GMP

Day 2

A new validation approach

How to handle deviations in cleaning and process validation

Is it possible to reduce the costs in validation activities?

How to prevent sampling errors in validation

How to simplify computerised system documentation? (computer software assurance and GAMP5 - second edition)

Successful QC integration with GMP compliance

Knowledge-based change control

What is 'knowledge-based change control'?

Change control vs. change management

How to adapt QRM to changes

How to avoid pitfalls in CC

How frequently to monitor the effectiveness of changes

FDA 483s for change control

Before and after shutdown

Things to do before and after facility shutdown

Do we have to repeat aseptic process simulation?

What are the main responsibilities of the engineering department during the shutdown period?

How to switch from preventive maintenance to predictive maintenance

How robust are our critical utilities (HVAC, water, steam, gas) according to current GMP guidelines?

Complaints and recalls

What is risk-based recall management?

Who manages complaints in your company?

Group exercise: audit shortcuts

Technology transfer best practices

How to manage aseptic product technology transfer?

What are the main pillars of GMP-compliant test method transfer?

How to prevent drug shortages without compromising GMP expectations?

Outsourcing

How to find the most appropriate quality agreement template

Effective tactics to manage quality when outsourcing

What lessons to learn from Heparin and other crises

Do you know your GMP compliance score?

Is it possible to achieve 100% GMP compliance?

How to implement a gap analysis to detect quality problems

Do you know how to measure your GMP performance?

How elegant is your GMP system?

How to spot weakness in GMP compliance?

