Phlow Corp. Congratulates the Commonwealth of Virginia and the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation on a Historic Investment to Create the Nation’s Largest Workforce Development Center for Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

RICHMOND, Va, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phlow Corp., a leading American advanced pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), congratulates Governor Glenn Youngkin, the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), and several leading Virginia universities on the recent announcement of a $120 million investment from AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, and Merck to expand Virginia’s life sciences and advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing workforce development efforts by building the largest advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing training center in the Nation, creating thousands of high-quality jobs in Virginia.

The initiative is complementary to the work of the Alliance for Building Better Medicine, a nationally recognized industry cluster uniting business, government, academic, and nonprofit partners to strengthen America’s pharmaceutical supply chain through advanced manufacturing and workforce development.

As a founding member of the Alliance for Building Better Medicine and an early catalyst of the region’s pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem, Phlow celebrates this milestone as validation of Virginia’s national leadership in reshoring and modernizing medicine production, especially for active pharmaceutical ingredients.

“Five years ago, Phlow and a small group of committed partners set out to prove that advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing could thrive right here in Virginia. By building an industry-led training network across the Charlottesville–Richmond–Petersburg corridor and GMP-simulated, hands-on space graduating 2,000–2,500 professionals a year, Virginia is building thousands of high-quality jobs and a talent engine the nation can rely on,” said Robby Demeria, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Phlow Corp. and Founding Board Chair of the Alliance for Building Better Medicine. “The Alliance has helped transform early vision into a powerful economic engine for Virginia and a model for the nation.”

“From day one, Phlow believed Virginia could be the center for modern pharmaceutical development and manufacturing, and we are proud to be among the founding partners that helped spark the momentum we’re celebrating today,” said Eric Edwards, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Phlow. “The Commonwealth’s investment, combined with leadership from industry, will expand opportunities for Virginians and strengthen our Nation’s medicine supply chain.”

Phlow, a B Corporation™, helps brilliant minds bring medicines to life through advanced development and manufacturing in America. Focused on innovations in drug substance development, Phlow supports government and private industry customers to create innovative approaches with scientiﬁc expertise, world-class manufacturing, and tech-enabled processes that propel the industry forward to a new standard as we create the future of how medicines are made. As a modern contract development and manufacturing provider, we measure our impact by increasing speed to market, reducing waste, and offering an environmentally friendly approach to manufacturing medicines that lead to healthy, resilient communities. For more, visit phlow-usa.com.