Vietnam Soybean Importers Business Directory 2023-2025: Growth Opportunities Driven by Increasing Demand for Oilseeds and Feed

According to the statistics, a total of about 240 Vietnamese buyers imported Soybeans in 2024, totaling US$1.12 billion. According to the publisher's analysis, Brazil, United States and Canada were the top three import sources of Vietnam's Soybean in 2024, accounting for approximately 48%, 41% and 6% of the total import value, respectively.

Vietnam's soybean imports increased by 4% year-on-year in 2024, and in the first half of 2025, the cumulative value reached US$689 million, the same as the same period last year. The publisher predicts that driven by the expansion of demand for oilseeds and feed and the upgrading of residents' food consumption, Vietnam's soybean imports will continue to rise steadily in the next few years.



To help domestic and international soybean buyers expand into the Vietnamese market more efficiently, the publisher launches the 2023-2025 Vietnam Soybean Importers Business Directory. This directory covers hundreds of Vietnamese importers from 2023 to 2025, including oil processing companies, food processing companies, feed production companies, soybean distributors and professional traders. The content includes important information such as company name, contact address, contact information, annual import amount, etc. It supports EXCEL format, which is convenient for screening, classification and batch contact at any time.



The publication of the 2023-2025 Vietnam Soybean Importers Business Directory aims to provide soybean buyers and related companies with a precise and efficient market expansion tool. The directory not only compiles core information on major Vietnamese soybean importers but also provides a direct and efficient channel to target customers, facilitating efficient matchmaking and collaboration. It serves as a valuable reference for understanding Vietnam's soybean import landscape and a powerful support for companies to diversify market risks, expand diversified channels, and formulate strategic decisions. Through this directory, companies can better capitalize on opportunities in the Vietnamese soybean market and achieve resource sharing and mutually beneficial cooperation.



The publisher has offices in Shanghai, China and Hanoi, Vietnam. It has been deeply involved in the Vietnamese market for many years and focuses on providing market research, project site selection, enterprise docking and supply chain integration services to companies planning to enter the Southeast Asian market.



Directory Highlights:

Comprehensive Coverage: It includes procurement information of major oil processing enterprises, food enterprises, feed groups and trading companies in Vietnam, covering major industrial areas such as Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

Detailed Information: Includes practical information such as the buyer's company name, contact information, import volume etc.

Product Focus: The directory focusses on food processors, oilseed suppliers, feed suppliers, importers and distributors of soybean products, helping buyers reach their target customers directly.

Regular Updates: Data is sourced from industry associations, customs import statistics, company registration information, and exhibition directories. The publisher regularly verifies and updates these data to ensure the timeliness and accuracy of buyer information.

Efficient Connectivity: The directory has a clear format and supports Excel format, which facilitates quick screening, group management and batch contact, helping import companies save time and cost in acquiring customers.

The directory has a clear format and supports Excel format, which facilitates quick screening, group management and batch contact, helping import companies save time and cost in acquiring customers. Market Value: This directory provides an analysis of the current import situation and market demand trends for Soybeans in Vietnam, helping companies grasp market dynamics and cooperation opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Explanation of the Directory of Soybean Importers in Vietnam

1.1 Directory Introduction

1.2 Directory of Applicable Parties

1.3 Update cycle and information validity



2 Market Overview of Soybean in Vietnam

2.1 Overview of Vietnam's Soybean Market Development

2.2 Main Uses and Demand Trends of Soybean

2.3 Market Opportunities and Competitions of Soybean in Vietnam



3 Importers Business Directory of Soybean in Vietnam

3.1 Importer Business Directory Entry Fields

3.2 Classification by Type of Importers

3.3 Classification by Import Value

3.4 Classification by Region in Vietnam

3.5 Classification by Year



4 Usage Guide and Cooperation Suggestions of Importers Business Directory

4.1 Usage Guide of Importer Business Directory of Vietnam's Soybean

4.2 Cooperation Suggestions



Companies Featured

Vietnam Agribusiness Ltd

Dabaco Group

C P Vietnam Corporation

