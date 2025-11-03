Vietnam NPK Fertilizer Importers Business Directory 2025

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam NPK Fertilizer Importers Business Directory 2023-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the statistics, a total of about 140 Vietnamese buyers imported NPK fertilizers in 2024, totaling US$226 million. According to the publisher's analysis, France, Russia, Norway and China were the top four import sources of Vietnam's NPK fertilizer in 2024, accounting for approximately 62%, 12%, 6% and 3% of the total import value, respectively.

From January to July 2025, Vietnam's cumulative imports of NPK fertilizers reached US$180 million, an increase of approximately 54% over the same period last year. The publisher predicts that Vietnam's NPK fertilizer imports are expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the rapid development of Vietnam's agriculture and agricultural products.



To help global NPK fertilizer manufacturers, exporters, fertilizer distributors, and professional traders expand into the Vietnamese market more efficiently, the publisher launches the 2023-2025 Vietnam NPK Fertilizer Importers Business Directory. This directory covers hundreds of Vietnamese importers from 2023 to 2025, including large agricultural groups, regional distributors, fertilizer traders, and key end-buyers. The directory includes key information such as company name, address, contact information, and annual import value. It supports Excel formatting for easy screening, classification, and batch contact.



The publication of the 2023-2025 Vietnam NPK Fertilizer Importers Business Directory aims to provide fertilizer suppliers with precise customer resources and market access, reducing customer development costs and accelerating their entry into the Vietnamese market. It also serves as a first-hand reference for investment research, market layout, and strategic decision-making. Through this directory, global fertilizer manufacturers and exporters can quickly identify potential partners and fully grasp the latest trends and development opportunities in the Vietnamese NPK fertilizer market.



The publisher has offices in Shanghai, China and Hanoi, Vietnam. It has been deeply involved in the Vietnamese market for many years and focuses on providing market research, project site selection, enterprise docking and supply chain integration services to companies planning to enter the Southeast Asian market.



Directory Highlights:

Comprehensive Coverage: This directory includes major NPK fertilizer importers in Vietnam, including large fertilizer trading companies, major agricultural input groups, national distributors, regional distributors, and end-user companies.

This directory includes major NPK fertilizer importers in Vietnam, including large fertilizer trading companies, major agricultural input groups, national distributors, regional distributors, and end-user companies. Detailed Information: Includes practical information such as the buyer's company profile, contact information, import volume etc.

Includes practical information such as the buyer's company profile, contact information, import volume etc. Product Focus: The directory specializes in NPK fertilizer products for trading companies, distributors, and agricultural input companies. It helps fertilizer manufacturers and exporters to reach their target downstream customers.

The directory specializes in NPK fertilizer products for trading companies, distributors, and agricultural input companies. It helps fertilizer manufacturers and exporters to reach their target downstream customers. Regular Updates: Data is sourced from industry associations, customs import statistics, company registration information, and exhibition directories. The publisher regularly verifies and updates these data to ensure the timeliness and accuracy of buyer information.

Data is sourced from industry associations, customs import statistics, company registration information, and exhibition directories. The publisher regularly verifies and updates these data to ensure the timeliness and accuracy of buyer information. Efficient Connectivity: This directory features a clear and user-friendly format, supporting Excel import and export, allowing users to quickly filter, group, and contact potential customers in bulk. It helps NPK fertilizer manufacturers and exporters to save time and resources in customer acquisition, thus improving operational efficiency.

This directory features a clear and user-friendly format, supporting Excel import and export, allowing users to quickly filter, group, and contact potential customers in bulk. It helps NPK fertilizer manufacturers and exporters to save time and resources in customer acquisition, thus improving operational efficiency. Wide range of applications: Suitable for fertilizer manufacturers, fertilizer exporters, professional traders, and wholesale distributors.

Suitable for fertilizer manufacturers, fertilizer exporters, professional traders, and wholesale distributors. Market Value: This directory provides an analysis of the current import situation and market demand trends for NPK fertilizers in Vietnam, helping global manufacturers and exporters understand market dynamics and identify potential business opportunities in Vietnam.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Explanation of the Directory of NPK Fertilizer Importers in Vietnam

1.1 Directory Introduction

1.2 Directory of Applicable Targets

1.3 Update Cycle and Information Validity



2 Market Overview of NPK Fertilizer in Vietnam

2.1 Overview of Vietnam's NPK Fertilizer Market Development

2.2 Main Uses and Demand Trends of NPK fertilizer

2.3 Market Opportunities and Competitions of NPK Fertilizer in Vietnam



3 Importers Business Directory of NPK Fertilizer in Vietnam

3.1 Importer Business Directory Entry Fields

3.2 Classification by Type of Importers

3.3 Classification by Import Value

3.4 Classification by Region in Vietnam

3.5 Classification by Year



4 Usage Guide and Cooperation Suggestions of Importers Business Directory

4.1 Usage Guide of Importer Business Directory of Vietnam's NPK Fertilizer

4.2 Cooperation Suggestions



Companies Featured

Thuy Ngan Trading Company Limited.

Yara Vietnam Co., Ltd

Viet Hoa Nong Co., Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tcdjhp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.