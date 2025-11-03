Vietnam Ammonium Sulfate Importers Business Directory 2025

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Ammonium Sulfate Importers Business Directory 2023-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the statistics, a total of about 110 Vietnamese buyers imported ammonium sulfates in 2024, totaling US$199 million. According to the publisher's analysis, China is always the largest import sources of Vietnam's ammonium sulfate in 2024, accounting for approximately 80% of the total import value, Taiwan, Indonesia and Japan followed closely behind. From January to July 2025, Vietnam's cumulative imports of ammonium sulfates reached US$121 million, an increase of approximately 17% over the same period last year.



The publisher predicts that Vietnam's ammonium sulfate imports will continue to grow in the next few years due to multiple factors such as the continued development of Vietnam's agriculture and the promotion of domestic compound fertilizer production.



To help global ammonium sulfate manufacturers, exporters, fertilizer distributors, and related chemical companies expand into the Vietnamese market more efficiently, the publisher launches the 2023-2025 Vietnam Ammonium Sulfate Importers Business Directory. This directory covers hundreds of Vietnamese importers from 2023 to 2025, including fertilizer dealers, large agricultural groups, compound fertilizer manufacturers, traders, chemical companies, etc. The content includes key information such as company name, address, contact information, and annual import value. It supports Excel formatting for easy screening, classification, and batch contact.



The publication of the 2023-2025 Vietnam Ammonium Sulfate Importers Business Directory aims to provide comprehensive and accurate customer resources and efficient market channels for fertilizer manufacturers and fertilizer distributors planning to find customers in Vietnam, helping companies significantly reduce customer development costs and quickly enter and steadily expand the Vietnamese market.



The 2023-2025 Vietnam Ammonium Sulfate Importers Business Directory also serves as an important reference for investment research, market layout, and strategic decision-making, providing companies with authoritative, real-time market information and trend analysis. With the help of this directory, exporters can not only quickly identify potential partners, but also fully grasp the latest trends and development opportunities in the Vietnamese ammonium sulfate market, thereby optimizing business strategies and achieving more efficient market development and sustainable growth.



The publisher has offices in Shanghai, China and Hanoi, Vietnam. It has been deeply involved in the Vietnamese market for many years and focuses on providing market research, project site selection, enterprise docking and supply chain integration services to companies planning to enter the Southeast Asian market.



Directory Highlights:

Comprehensive Coverage: This directory includes major ammonium sulfate importers in Vietnam, including fertilizer distributors, agricultural inputs dealers, compound fertilizer manufacturers, chemical companies, professional trading companies and terminal agricultural enterprises.

Data is sourced from industry associations, customs import statistics, company registration information, and exhibition directories. The publisher regularly verifies and updates these data to ensure the timeliness and accuracy of buyer information.

Efficient Connectivity: The directory has a clear format and supports Excel format, which facilitates quick screening, group management and batch contact, helping ammonium sulfate production and export companies save time and cost in acquiring customers.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Explanation of the Directory of Ammonium Sulfate Importers in Vietnam

1.1 Directory Introduction

1.2 Directory of Applicable Targets

1.3 Update Cycle and Information Validity



2 Market Overview of Ammonium Sulfate in Vietnam

2.1 Overview of Vietnam's Ammonium Sulfate Market Development

2.2 Main Uses and Demand Trends of Ammonium Sulfate

2.3 Market Opportunities and Competitions of Ammonium Sulfate in Vietnam



3 Importers Business Directory of Ammonium Sulfate in Vietnam

3.1 Importer Business Directory Entry Fields

3.2 Classification by Type of Importers

3.3 Classification by Import Value

3.4 Classification by Region in Vietnam

3.5 Classification by Year



4 Usage Guide and Cooperation Suggestions of Importers Business Directory

4.1 Usage Guide of Importer Business Directory of Vietnam's Ammonium Sulfate

4.2 Cooperation Suggestions



Companies Featured

Agricultural Products and Materials Joint Stock Company

Japan Vietnam Fertilizer Company

Tien Phuoc Import-Export Jsc

