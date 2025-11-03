Vietnam Green Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated) Exporters Business Directory 2025

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Green Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated) Exporters Business Directory 2023-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Approximately 230 Vietnamese suppliers exported green coffee beans (not decaffeinated) in 2024, totaling US$4.48 billion. According to the publisher's analysis, Switzerland, Netherland and Singapore were the top three export destinations of Vietnam's Green coffee beans (not decaffeinated) in 2024, accounting for approximately 29%, 11% and 10% of the total export value, respectively.

From January to July 2025, the cumulated export value reached US$5.97 billion, an increase of 100% over the same period last year. The publisher predicts that driven by the expansion of global coffee consumption demand, Vietnam's export value of green coffee beans (not decaffeinated) will be expected to continue to grow in the next few years.



To help global coffee beans buyers, traders and other related companies expand into the Vietnamese market more efficiently, the publisher launches the 2023-2025 Vietnam Green Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated) Exporters Business Directory. This directory covers hundreds of Vietnamese roasted coffee beans exporters from 2023 to 2025, including large state-owned enterprises, private leading enterprises, regional cooperatives and foreign-funded/joint venture companies, etc. The content includes important information such as company name, contact address, contact information, annual export value, etc. It supports EXCEL format, which is convenient for screening, classification and batch contact at any time.



The publication of the 2023-2025 Vietnam Green Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated) Exporters Business Directory aims to provide global green coffee beans buyers and cross-border supply chain management companies with precise and efficient market expansion tools. It not only compiles core information on major Vietnamese green coffee bean exporters but also provides downstream buyers with a direct and efficient channel to target suppliers, facilitating efficient matchmaking and collaboration.



The directory serves as a valuable reference for understanding Vietnam's green coffee bean export landscape and a powerful support for businesses to diversify market risks, expand diversified channels, and formulate strategic decisions. Through this directory, companies can better capitalize on opportunities in the Vietnamese green coffee bean market, achieving resource sharing and mutually beneficial cooperation.



The publisher has offices in Shanghai, China and Hanoi, Vietnam. We have been deeply involved in the Vietnamese market for many years and focuses on providing market research, project site selection, enterprise docking and supply chain integration services to companies planning to enter the Southeast Asian market.



Directory Highlights:

Comprehensive Coverage: It includes major Vietnamese coffee bean producers, professional processing plants, distributors and traders.

It includes major Vietnamese coffee bean producers, professional processing plants, distributors and traders. Detailed Information: Includes practical information such as the supplier's company name, contact information, export value etc.

Includes practical information such as the supplier's company name, contact information, export value etc. Product Focus: The directory focusses on processors, planting producers, distributors, and exporters of coffee beans, helping downstream buyers directly reach green coffee beans suppliers.

The directory focusses on processors, planting producers, distributors, and exporters of coffee beans, helping downstream buyers directly reach green coffee beans suppliers. Regular Updates: Data is sourced from industry associations, customs import and export statistics, company registration information, and exhibition directories. The publisher regularly verifies and updates these data to ensure the timeliness and accuracy of suppliers' information.

Data is sourced from industry associations, customs import and export statistics, company registration information, and exhibition directories. The publisher regularly verifies and updates these data to ensure the timeliness and accuracy of suppliers' information. Efficient Connectivity: The directory has a clear format and supports Excel format, which facilitates quick screening, group management and batch contact, helping buyers save time and cost in acquiring product sources.

The directory has a clear format and supports Excel format, which facilitates quick screening, group management and batch contact, helping buyers save time and cost in acquiring product sources. Market Value: This directory provides an overview of the Vietnamese green coffee beans (not decaffeinated) market and a brief analysis of future trends, helping businesses understand market dynamics and identify potential opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Explanation of the Directory of Green Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated) Exporters in Vietnam

1.1 Directory Introduction

1.2 Directory of Applicable Targets

1.3 Update Cycle and Information Validity



2 Market Overview of Green Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated) in Vietnam

2.1 Overview of Vietnam's Green Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated) Market Development

2.2 Main Uses and Demand Trends of Green Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated)

2.3 Market Opportunities and Competitions of Green Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated) in Vietnam



3 Exporters Business Directory of Vietnam's Green Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated)

3.1 Exporter Business Directory Entry Fields

3.2 Classification by Business Type of Exporters

3.3 Classification by Export Value

3.4 Classification by Region in Vietnam

3.5 Classification by Year



4 Usage Guide of Exporters Business Directory and Cooperation Suggestions

4.1 Usage Guide of Exporters Business Directory of Vietnam's Green Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated)

4.2 Cooperation Suggestions



Key Data Charts

Chart 2023-2025 Exporters Business Directory of Green Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated) in Vietnam

Chart 2025 Exporters Business Directory of Green Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated) in Vietnam

Chart 2024 Exporters Business Directory of Green Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated) in Vietnam

Chart 2023 Exporters Business Directory of Green Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated) in Vietnam

Chart 2023-2025 Exporters Business Directory of Green Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated) in Vietnam (Classification by Region)

Chart 2023-2025 Exporters Business Directory of Green Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated) in Vietnam (Classification by Business Type of Exporters)

Chart 2023-2025 Exporters Business Directory of Green Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated) in Vietnam (Classification by Export Value)



Companies Featured

Intimex Group

Vinh Hiep Co Ltd

Simexco Daklak Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uxpxdw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.