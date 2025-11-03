Vietnam Roasted Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated) Exporters Business Directory 2025

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Roasted Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated) Exporters Business Directory 2023-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Approximately 350 Vietnamese suppliers exported roasted coffee beans (not decaffeinated) in 2024, totaling US$73.912 million. According to the publisher's analysis, Japan, South Korea and United States were the top three export destinations of Vietnam's roasted coffee beans (not decaffeinated) in 2024, accounting for approximately 23%, 15% and 10% of the total export value, respectively.

From January to July in 2025, the cumulated export value reached US$49.04 million, an increase of 22% over the same period last year. The publisher predicts that driven by the expansion of global coffee consumption demand, Vietnam's export value of roasted coffee beans (not decaffeinated) will expected to continue to grow in the next few years.



To help global coffee buyers, brand owners, traders and multinational supply chain management companies expand into the Vietnamese market more efficiently, the publisher launches the 2023-2025 Vietnam Roasted Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated) Exporters Business Directory. This directory covers hundreds of Vietnamese roasted coffee beans exporters from 2023 to 2025, including well-known brand companies, boutique coffee roasting factories, foreign joint ventures and professional traders. The content includes important information such as company name, contact address, contact information, annual export value, etc. It supports EXCEL format, which is convenient for screening, classification and batch contact at any time.



The publication of the 2023-2025 Vietnam Roasted Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated) Exporters Business Directory aims to build an efficient collaboration platform for global coffee sourcing companies and multinational supply chain management organizations, providing authoritative and accurate market information. The directory not only helps coffee sourcing companies quickly identify target customers and expand international markets, but also reduces market development costs. It serves as a valuable reference tool for strategic decision-making and a powerful aid in enhancing competitiveness and seizing opportunities in the Vietnamese and Southeast Asian markets.



The publisher has offices in Shanghai, China and Hanoi, Vietnam. We have been deeply involved in the Vietnamese market for many years and focuses on providing market research, project site selection, enterprise docking and supply chain integration services to companies planning to enter the Southeast Asian market.



Directory Highlights:

Comprehensive Coverage: It includes major Vietnamese roasted coffee bean exporters, such as well-known local roasting brands, professional processing plants, foreign-funded/joint ventures and emerging specialty coffee manufacturers.

The directory focusses on manufacturers, distributors, and exporters of roasted coffee beans, helping downstream buyers directly reach roasted coffee beans suppliers. Regular Updates: Data is sourced from industry associations, customs import and export statistics, company registration information, and exhibition directories. The publisher regularly verifies and updates these data to ensure the timeliness and accuracy of suppliers' information.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Explanation of the Directory of Roasted Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated) Exporters in Vietnam

1.1 Directory Introduction

1.2 Directory of Applicable Targets

1.3 Update Cycle and Information Validity



2 Market Overview of Roasted Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated) in Vietnam

2.1 Overview of Vietnam's Roasted Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated) Market Development

2.2 Main Uses and Demand Trends of Roasted Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated)

2.3 Market Opportunities and Competitions of Roasted Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated) in Vietnam



3 Exporters Business Directory of Vietnam's Roasted Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated)

3.1 Exporter Business Directory Entry Fields

3.2 Classification by Business Type of Exporters

3.3 Classification by Export Value

3.4 Classification by Region in Vietnam

3.5 Classification by Year



4 Usage Guide and Cooperation Suggestions of Exporters Business Directory

4.1 Usage Guide of Exporters Business Directory of Vietnam's Roasted Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated)

4.2 Cooperation Suggestions



Key Data Charts

Chart 2023-2025 Exporters Business Directory of Roasted Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated) in Vietnam

Chart 2025 Exporters Business Directory of Roasted Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated) in Vietnam

Chart 2024 Exporters Business Directory of Roasted Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated) in Vietnam

Chart 2023 Exporters Business Directory of Roasted Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated) in Vietnam

Chart 2023-2025 Exporters Business Directory of Roasted Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated) in Vietnam (Classification by Region)

Chart 2023-2025 Exporters Business Directory of Roasted Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated) in Vietnam (Classification by Business Type of Exporters)

Chart 2023-2025 Exporters Business Directory of Roasted Coffee Beans (Not Decaffeinated) in Vietnam (Classification by Export Value)



Companies Featured

Nestle Vietnam Limited

Trung Nguyen Group Joint Stock Company

Massimo Zanetti Beverage Vietnam

