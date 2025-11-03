Mexico Construction Adhesives Market Forecast Report 2025-2034: Increased Construction Activities and Rising Demand for Innovative, Efficient Products Bolster Growth

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Construction Adhesives Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mexico construction adhesives market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.80% between 2025 and 2034. The market is being driven by the increasing construction activities in the country and rising applications of various construction adhesives.



Key Trends in the Market



Construction adhesive is a non-metallic bonding material that is used for holding materials together by surface attachment in a functional manner in construction applications. These types of adhesives are designed to be long-lasting and durable and are commonly used for construction components such as drywall, tiles, mouldings, and various fixtures.

Increasing population and growing urbanisation is resulting in significant infrastructural development which is fuelling the demand for construction adhesives in various applications including bonding and sealing. Growing demand for new and innovative construction adhesives that offer better efficiency and performance is encouraging technological advancements and developments in the Mexico construction adhesives market.

Rising environmental awareness is increasing the demand for green construction materials, including sustainable and environmentally friendly construction adhesives made using low volatile organic compound adhesives.

Market Share by Resin Type



Acrylic resin types account for a sizable share of the Mexico construction adhesives market owing to their versatility and rising applications in various commercial as well as industrial sectors. The fast-curing ability and strong bonding property of acrylic resin type construction adhesives is further increasing their demand from users all across Mexico. Moreover, the rising demand for acrylic construction adhesives for use in construction of panels and metal roofs to bond the membranes to the roof deck is expected to further contribute to the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the Mexico construction adhesives market, covering their competitive landscape and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments and expansion plans.



The 3M Company



The 3M Company is an industrial machinery manufacturing company that was founded in 1902. The company is headquartered in Minnesota, United States and it specialises in innovation and collaboration.



PPG Industries, Inc.



PPG Industries, Inc. was established in 1883 and has its headquarters in Pennsylvania, United States. This manufacturing company supplies specialty materials along with paints and coatings to consumers globally.



Sika AG



Sika AG found in 1910 has its headquarters located in Baar, Switzerland. This chemicals company produces and supplies products for sealing, reinforcing, bonding, damping, and protecting to the construction and automation industries.



Other market players include Bostik Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Grupo Lamosa, Dow Chemical Company, and CEMIX MEXICO SA DE CV., among others.

