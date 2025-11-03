Saudi Arabia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Report 2025-2034: Rapid Urbanisation, Industrialisation, and Megacity Infrastructure Developments Fuel Growth

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia low voltage electric motor market is aided by the growth of the overall electric motor market is the country, which reached a value of around USD 638.62 Million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.90% over the forecast period of 2025-2034. The Saudi Arabia electric motor market is further expected to attain a value of around USD 1.49 billion by 2034.







The market is being driven by the rapid urbanisation and growing industrialisation within the region. Ongoing and upcoming projects in the region, which include the development of megacities and improvement of infrastructure, among others, are driving the product demand owing to its highly efficient nature.



The HVAC segment, among other applications, dominates the industry, followed by oil and gas, food and beverage, mining, and water and utilities. The Saudi Arabia low voltage electric motor market report also highlights that the pumps and fans segment, among other end-use sectors, leads the industry, followed by compressors. The growing government investment in the region is expected to drive the industry growth over the forecast period.

Market Analysis



The low voltage electric motor market in Saudi Arabia is being driven by the growing economy and increased construction activities within the region. The upcoming projects like NEOM and Saudi Vision 2030 are leading to increased energy requirements within the region, thus, propelling the industry growth. The demand for low voltage electric motor is growing as it consumes low energy and offers a longer operating life with improved endurance for fluctuating voltages. The growing awareness regarding the energy wastage in the region is leading to the adoption of energy-efficient products, which is aiding the industry growth.



As electric motors are used as a component in pumps, fans, and others, which are further utilised in HVAC systems, the growing demand for HVAC will provide a boost to the industry. The increasing preference of HVAC is the result of extreme climatic conditions in the region, thereby propelling the growth of the electric motors market. Increased government expenditure and new policies to support the establishment of new industries are leading to the development of industrial and infrastructural activities, thus, contributing to the market growth in Saudi Arabia. The rapid advancement in technology and its rising acceptance in the region are expected to further aid the industry growth over the forecast period.



The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis. The comprehensive report covers the macro and micro aspects of the market, along with providing an overview of the global and GCC markets.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 106 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $638.62 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1490 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Executive Summary

Market Size 2024-2025

Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Supplier Power

Buyer Power

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Manufacturing Process

Detailed Process Flow

Operations Involved

Mass Balance

Project Details and Cost Analysis

Land, Location and Site Development

Construction

Plant Layout

Plant Machinery

Raw Material Requirement

Packaging

Transportation

Utilities

Manpower

Other Capital Investment

Project Economics

Capital Cost of Project

Techno-Economic Parameters

Product Pricing and Margins

Taxation and Depreciation

Income Projections

Expenditure Projections

Financial Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Supplier Selection

Key Global Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles

Market Segmentation



Based on efficiency, the market is divided into the following segments:

Standard Efficiency

High Efficiency

Premium Efficiency

Super Premium Efficiency

On the basis of application, the industry is segmented into:

HVAC

Oil and Gas

Food, Beverage, and Tobacco

Mining

Water and Utilities

Others

On the basis of end uses, the industry is further categorised into:

Pumps and Fans

Compressors

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y4ep6a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment