DSG Acquires Quality Pumps, Expanding Onsite Sewer & Water Well Capacity in Madison, Wisconsin Area Market

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG has announced it has signed a definitive agreement to purchase the assets and business of Quality Pumps in Madison, Wisconsin. The transaction is expected to close in early December.

Quality Pumps has served local and regional customers as a trusted wholesale distributor of pumps, pipes, and accessories to well drillers, excavators, and contractors across southern Wisconsin. DSG’s strategic acquisition reinforces its growth-focused commitment to employee owners, customers, manufacturers, and communities.

Quality Pumps will continue its operations while transitioning its brand to DSG. All associates will be retained, effectively becoming employee owners of DSG.

“DSG’s customer-driven growth is a great fit for our newest employee owners,” said DSG President & CEO Paul Kennedy. “The Quality Pumps team has always taken great pride in providing exceptional service to their customers, which coupled with the strength of DSG, will provide an outstanding platform for their customers’ and communities’ continued success.”

This strategic acquisition caps a year of exciting, diversified growth in the state of Wisconsin. In 2025, DSG opened a brand-new facility in Sheboygan, which doubled their existing capacity to meet market demand serving electrical, plumbing, and HVAC. Additionally, DSG recently opened a new location supplying HVAC in Madison.

About DSG’s Onsite Sewer and Water Well Solutions

DSG’s sewer and well solutions deliver a comprehensive suite of products and professional services designed to meet the diverse needs of our customers. We partner with leading-edge pump and control manufacturers, operate a dedicated water system pump build center, and offer fusion machine rentals to support a wide range of projects. Our team provides shop and jobsite deliveries, jobsite startup assistance for pumps and controls, and specializes in high-strength waste treatment design for commercial projects as well as pretreatment solutions for wastewater-sensitive sites. With our knowledgeable employee owners, DSG is committed to maximizing efficiency and profitability for every customer.

At DSG, we work closely with industry-leading manufacturers, state water and wastewater associations to provide all the specifications and supplies you need to comply with local governance. DSG is a proud member of the National Ground Water Association, National Onsite Wastewater Recycling Association, Wisconsin Onsite Wastewater Recycling Association, Wisconsin Pump & Well Suppliers, and the Wisconsin Water Well Association.

DSG has been providing top-quality solutions for over a century, serving multiple trade industries across ten states. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, DSG continues to grow and expand its reach.

