Fluke Introduces CalStudio, Software that Drives Efficiency and Collaboration in Calibration Labs

Everett, Washington, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluke Corporation today announced CalStudio, a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based solution that transforms the way calibration labs operate by centralizing knowledge and procedures into a single, cloud-based platform. CalStudio empowers technicians to streamline workflows, enhance collaboration across multiple labs, and boost both efficiency and accuracy, driving a new era of productivity and operational excellence in the calibration industry.

Powered by Cubyt - the comprehensive database of technical data for measurement devices - CalStudio gives users instant access to the latest methods and updates from any location through a web browser. This shared, always-current database eliminates the need for standalone software or local installations, enabling multiple labs to work from the same set of procedures and data. As a result, technicians spend less time managing files and more time performing accurate, efficient calibrations, while also increasing billable hours and revenue opportunities.

“CalStudio represents a major step forward in how calibration labs operate,” said Michael Johnston, Software Portfolio Product Manager at Fluke Corporation. “By bringing all calibration procedures, data, and updates into one connected platform, we’re giving technicians the tools to work faster, collaborate seamlessly across locations, and focus on what matters most; delivering precise, high-quality calibrations that drive greater efficiency and profitability.”

Key capabilities in CalStudio:

Leverages Cubyt data, a comprehensive database of calibration procedures that provides lab technicians with instant, up-to-date access to standardized methods, enabling faster, more accurate, and consistent calibrations across multiple labs.

Simplifies procedure authoring with drag-and-drop, low-code/no-code tools making workflow creation faster and easier.

Authors calibration procedures once that lab technicians can run anywhere, with reference and configuration-agnostic flexibility.

Learn more about CalStudio on the Fluke livestream, Wednesday, November 5 at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT on the Fluke Calibration YouTube channel or visit CalStudio Calibration Management Software.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

###

FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

Attachment