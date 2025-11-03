Traci Harding Joins Nationwide Mortgage Bankers as EVP of Credit Risk & Product Development

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nationwide Mortgage Bankers, Inc. (NMB), one of the fastest-growing mortgage companies in the U.S., has announced that industry leader Traci Harding is joining the organization as Executive Vice President of Credit Risk and Product Development. With more than 25 years of diverse mortgage experience, Harding brings a unique combination of technical expertise, strategic vision and people-first leadership to NMB’s growing team in its recently opened Charlotte office.

Traci Harding comes to Nationwide Mortgage Bankers after spending nearly nine years at Movement Mortgage.

Harding will be based at NMB’s new Southeast operations center at 11121 Carmel Commons Blvd, where the company has grown to 40 processors, underwriters and loan officers since moving into the space this past summer. NMB is in the process of establishing additional offices along the Interstate 485 corridor, part of a larger expansion that has seen the company open 12 new locations across the country so far this year.

“I am beyond excited to join the NMB Family,” Harding said. “Not only do the company’s core values align with how I function at my own core, but I’m also inspired by our lending purpose — helping families continue their pursuit of homeownership. This is clearly a company of people who truly care, not just about business results, but about each other. People genuinely matter here.”

Harding served for nearly nine years as Senior Vice President, Director of Credit Risk and Loan Quality at Movement Mortgage, where she led credit policy alignment, investor relations and quality assurance initiatives. Her earlier tenure at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage and other nationally recognized institutions allowed her to build a comprehensive understanding of loan production, delivery and compliance across market cycles, including navigating the mortgage crisis with resilience and leadership.

“Traci represents exactly the kind of leadership that defines NMB. She’s experienced, forward-thinking and deeply people-centered,” said Richard Steinberg, Founder and Chairman of Nationwide Mortgage Bankers. “Her deep expertise in credit risk and product development, paired with her commitment to people and performance, strengthens our foundation as we continue to grow responsibly and deliver on our mission of Mortgage Clarity.”

A longtime Charlotte resident, Harding has spent her entire career in mortgage lending and credit risk management. She’s known for her mentorship, high standards and balanced leadership style — valuing relationships as much as results.

“Traci’s professional experience along with her dynamic production-based mindset is a perfect combination of NMB’s pursuit of operational excellence,” said Mary O’Sullivan, Chief Operating Officer. “The executive team and the entire NMB family are truly excited to welcome Traci to Nationwide Mortgage Bankers.”

NMB ranked in the top 10 in Fortune’s Best Small and Medium Workplaces lists each of the last five years, including a No. 1 ranking in the Financial Services and Insurance sector in 2022. It was also selected to People Magazine’s “Companies That Care” list. Those honors came on the heels of a record-breaking period of hiring at the company as it reinvested capital into its operational and sales force at a time when many competitors in the industry were downsizing or closing out entirely.

Founded in 2011, NMB started with the vision of demystifying mortgages through transparency, education, and customer support. Its mission is to serve as clients’ and referral partners’ trusted advisors, guiding them through the home financing process with the highest level of service and professionalism. For more, visit www.nmbnow.com.

Nationwide Mortgage Bankers, Inc NMLS# 819382 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org) Equal Housing Lender – 1305 Walt Whitman Rd #100, Melville, NY 11747 | (833) 700-8884 | www.nmbnow.com; “NMBNOW”. “MortgageNow.com” “Americasa” and “Americasa Home Loans” are registered DBAs of Nationwide Mortgage Bankers, Inc (“NMB”). “Americasa” is not a DBA approved in New York but “Americasa Home Loans” is. NMB is in no way affiliated with “Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company”. Licensed Mortgage Banker – NYS Banking Department.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e345f221-78c1-4efc-a34e-d65c4a6f8a2a