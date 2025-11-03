Space Systems Industry Research Report 2025: Key Disruptive Forces Within the Space Systems and High-impact Innovations with Supplementary Patent and Innovator Details

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Space systems are entering a new era, with innovations that are making satellite networks, launch capabilities, and orbital operations more intelligent, flexible, and cost-efficient.

The report explores software-defined satellite networks, phased array antennas, satellite communication interference mitigation, space robots, rocket engine assembly, and satellite launchers. Each innovation addresses critical challenges in connectivity, mission resilience, propulsion efficiency, autonomous operations, and affordable orbital access.

Using the analyst's proprietary Tech Foresights tool, the report highlights the drivers, challenges, and applications shaping the future of space infrastructure. It also provides patent activity insights, leading innovators, and strategic guidance, equipping stakeholders to anticipate disruption, make informed investments, and seize opportunities in the rapidly evolving space economy.



Scope

Sector innovation radar chart identifies key disruptive forces within the space systems theme

High-impact innovations are ranked in the space systems theme by their projected impact and include their supplementary patent details

Innovations deep-dive gives an overview and highlights patent indicators, key enterprise and startup/university innovators, and market buzz of select innovations

Methodology details on how the innovations and companies are listed into select categories

Reasons to Buy

The analyst's FutureTech Series Reports are aimed at capturing futuristic technologies which have the potential to disrupt tomorrow. These technologies are constantly changing, adapting, and progressing to enable a paradigm shift in our daily lives.

The awareness, knowledge, and expertise of these topics help transform business models and strategic thinking with an in-depth understanding of megatrends that can directly influence patenting, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive summary



2. Latest innovations in Space Systems theme: Radar chart identifying key disruptive forces within the Space Systems theme and high-impact innovations with supplementary patent and innovator details



3. Deep dive into six prominent innovations: Definition, application areas, drivers and challenges, patenting activity, leading enterprise and startup/university innovators, and current landscape



4. Tech Foresights Methodology



5. Glossary



6. Further Reading



7. Contact the Publisher

Companies Featured

AccelerComm

Agnikul Cosmos

Astrogate Labs

Cubic3

European Union Aviation Safety Agency

Gilat Satellite Networks

GITAI

Globalstar

Hammett

HawkEye 360

HEBI Robotics

Indian Space Research Organisation

International Air Transport Association

Kymeta

L3Harris

Leap71

Muon Space

National Aeronautics and Space Administration

OSO Semiconductor

Parsons

Rapidtek Technologies

Raytheon

Reaction Dynamics

Rocket Lab

Sateliot

SETI Institute

Sivers Semiconductors

Skylo

SoftBank

Space Solar

SpaceX

Spinlaunch

Thales

UK Atomic Energy Authority

Vaya Space

Velo3D

Venus Aerospace

