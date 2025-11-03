Copper Mining Industry Report 2025-2030: Growth Opportunities in Regions Like Zambia, Chile, Mongolia, the DRC, and Peru Due to Increased Production Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Copper Mining to 2030 (2025 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the global copper industry. It provides historical and forecast data on copper production by country, production by company, reserves by country and world copper prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global copper industry. It further profiles major copper producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.
Global copper mine output is projected to grow by 2.1% in 2025 to 23.4 million tonnes (Mt), up from 22.9Mt in 2024. The modest growth is primarily due to output declines in Australia and Indonesia which will constrain global expansion. However, these shortfalls will be partly offset by production gains in Zambia, Chile, Mongolia, the DRC, and Peru.
However, this growth will be partially offset by planned lower production Indonesia and Australia, where combined output is expected to fall from 1.8Mt in 2024 to 1.5Mt in 2025.
The report contains an overview of the global copper mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global copper mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.
