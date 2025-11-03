Cryptocurrency Insurance Research Report 2025: Current Market Trends, Deal Volumes, and Regulatory Developments Influencing Insurer Participation in the Crypto Space

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryptocurrency Insurance 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview and analysis of the global cryptocurrency insurance market. It examines current market trends, deal volumes, and regulatory developments influencing insurer participation in the crypto space.

The report explores the key risks associated with digital asset coverage-including cybercrime, custody failure, and illicit activity-and assesses how insurers are adapting underwriting practices to address these exposures. It also investigates consumer attitudes toward crypto insurance, highlighting demand levels across different markets and demographics. Furthermore, the report outlines the major challenges faced by insurers and showcases case studies of leading and emerging players. Together, these insights provide a comprehensive understanding of the opportunities and barriers shaping the evolution of cryptocurrency insurance.



The crypto insurance market remains in its early stages of development, with adoption progressing slowly due to regulatory uncertainty, limited historical data, and the complex nature of digital asset risks. Despite this, demand for protection is rising as investors and institutions seek greater security against theft, hacking, and operational failures.

Adoption is strongest in emerging markets such as China, Mexico, and South Africa, where growing crypto ownership and trading activity have accelerated the need for coverage solutions. However, insurers continue to face significant challenges in pricing, risk assessment, and reinsurance availability, all of which hinder market expansion. Overcoming these barriers will be essential for insurers to unlock the sector's long-term potential and build trust among crypto participants.



While regulatory clarity may unlock adoption, The analyst findings show that 43.5% remain unwilling to invest even with stronger rules-underscoring persistent concerns over volatility and long-term viability.

Insurance uptake remains very low with only 10.8% of consumers globally holding a crypto insurance policy in 2024. Adoption is concentrated in emerging markets, led by China (26.2%), South Africa (14.3%), and Brazil (14.2%).

Strong latent demand exists, with 41.9% of non-policyholders globally saying they would consider purchasing crypto insurance.

Gain an overview of the global cryptocurrency insurance market, including deal volumes, values, and key trends shaping the sector.

Understand the regulatory environment affecting cryptocurrencies.

Assess the risk landscape for crypto insurers, including illicit activity trends and other emerging threats.

Explore consumer attitudes toward crypto insurance, including demand drivers, deterrents, and expectations.

Identify the market challenges insurers face when entering or scaling in the crypto space.

Review illustrative case studies and standout players that demonstrate current approaches and best practices.

1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Regulatory Environment



4. Risk Landscape



5. Consumer Attitudes



6. Market Challenges



7. Case Studies



8. Appendix



