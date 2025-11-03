Petrochemicals New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook Report 2025-2030: Emerging Economies-particularly China, India, and Iran-are Driving the Global Capacity Additions

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Petrochemicals New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Emerging economies-particularly China, India, and Iran-are driving the global capacity additions for key petrochemical commodities by 2030. Robust economic growth, escalating demand from end-use sectors such as packaging and construction, and targeted investments to cut reliance on imports are driving this growth. Furthermore, abundant natural gas reserves, especially in Russia and Iran, provide a competitive edge in producing petrochemical feedstocks
Scope
- Global petrochemicals projects count by type, and development stage that are expected to start operations during 2025-2030
- Global petrochemicals projects cost by type, region, and key countries for the period 2025-2030
- Global petrochemicals projects capacity additions by type, and key countries for major commodities in the outlook period
- Key projects details for major petrochemical commodities - methanol, ethylene, polypropylene, urea, propylene, polyethylene, and ammonia - that are expected to start operations during 2025-2030
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global Petrochemicals Projects Outlook to 2030
- Key Highlights
- Global Petrochemicals Projects Outlook by Type and Key Commodities
- Global Petrochemicals Projects Outlook by Development Stage
- Petrochemicals Projects Cost Outlook by Type, Region, and Key Countries
02. Global Polypropylene Projects Outlook to 2030
- Global Polypropylene Projects Outlook by Type and Development Stage
- Global Polypropylene Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major Polypropylene Projects
03. Global Polyethylene Projects Outlook to 2030
- Global Polyethylene Projects Outlook by Type and Development Stage
- Global Polyethylene Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major Polyethylene Projects
04. Global Ethylene Projects Outlook to 2030
- Global Ethylene Projects Outlook by Type and Development Stage
- Global Ethylene Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major Ethylene Projects
05. Global Ammonia Projects Outlook to 2030
- Global Ammonia Projects Outlook by Type and Development Stage
- Global Ammonia Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major Ammonia Projects
06. Global Propylene Projects Outlook to 2030
- Global Propylene Projects Outlook by Type and Development Stage
- Global Propylene Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major Propylene Projects
07. Global Methanol Projects Outlook to 2030
- Global Methanol Projects Outlook by Type and Development Stage
- Global Methanol Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major Methanol Projects
08. Global Urea Projects Outlook to 2030
- Global Urea Projects Outlook by Type and Development Stage
- Global Urea Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major Urea Projects
09. Appendix
