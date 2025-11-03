Petrochemicals New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook Report 2025-2030: Emerging Economies-particularly China, India, and Iran-are Driving the Global Capacity Additions

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Petrochemicals New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Emerging economies-particularly China, India, and Iran-are driving the global capacity additions for key petrochemical commodities by 2030. Robust economic growth, escalating demand from end-use sectors such as packaging and construction, and targeted investments to cut reliance on imports are driving this growth. Furthermore, abundant natural gas reserves, especially in Russia and Iran, provide a competitive edge in producing petrochemical feedstocks



Scope

Global petrochemicals projects count by type, and development stage that are expected to start operations during 2025-2030

Global petrochemicals projects cost by type, region, and key countries for the period 2025-2030

Global petrochemicals projects capacity additions by type, and key countries for major commodities in the outlook period

Key projects details for major petrochemical commodities - methanol, ethylene, polypropylene, urea, propylene, polyethylene, and ammonia - that are expected to start operations during 2025-2030

Key Topics Covered:



01. Global Petrochemicals Projects Outlook to 2030

Key Highlights

Global Petrochemicals Projects Outlook by Type and Key Commodities

Global Petrochemicals Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Petrochemicals Projects Cost Outlook by Type, Region, and Key Countries

02. Global Polypropylene Projects Outlook to 2030

Global Polypropylene Projects Outlook by Type and Development Stage

Global Polypropylene Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Major Polypropylene Projects

03. Global Polyethylene Projects Outlook to 2030

Global Polyethylene Projects Outlook by Type and Development Stage

Global Polyethylene Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Major Polyethylene Projects

04. Global Ethylene Projects Outlook to 2030

Global Ethylene Projects Outlook by Type and Development Stage

Global Ethylene Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Major Ethylene Projects

05. Global Ammonia Projects Outlook to 2030

Global Ammonia Projects Outlook by Type and Development Stage

Global Ammonia Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Major Ammonia Projects

06. Global Propylene Projects Outlook to 2030

Global Propylene Projects Outlook by Type and Development Stage

Global Propylene Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Major Propylene Projects

07. Global Methanol Projects Outlook to 2030

Global Methanol Projects Outlook by Type and Development Stage

Global Methanol Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Major Methanol Projects

08. Global Urea Projects Outlook to 2030

Global Urea Projects Outlook by Type and Development Stage

Global Urea Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries

Major Urea Projects

09. Appendix

