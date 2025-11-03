Latest Telco ESG State of Play and Approaches in AME

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telco ESG State of Play and Approaches in AME" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Embracing ESG within telecom industry will be mandatory in the future. This report provides an analysis of where telecom operators, within AME, are in their ESG journey, and outlines approaches telcos take to reach their ESG targets.



The report includes the following sections:

Summary of the report

Taxonomy and market focus chapter discusses ESG standards, rankings and regulations and the use of these among telcos.

ESG state of play in telecoms chapter discusses telecom operators' ESG targets and current state of development.

Telco approaches chapter provides telecom cases studies outlining operators' approaches and strategies towards ESG.

The report concludes with key findings of telecoms' ESG journey.

Key Highlights

Large number of major telecom operators joined the race to net zero, working on 2040 and 2050 targets. A number of telecom operators are also setting intermediary targets for carbon neutrality and 100% renewable energy use targets to help with the net-zero journey.

Major telecom operators are publishing sustainability reports which have substantial detail on areas such as greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. These are increasingly being interlinked with financial reporting and board remuneration.

Scope

This Regional Insider Report 'Telco ESG State of Play and Approaches in AME' provides an assessment of ESG trends and factors within the telecom segment in AME. The analyst's findings concluded that ESG compliance will be mandatory for the successful delivery of future products and services.

Reasons to Buy

Telco ESG State of Play and Approaches in AME' looks into where telecom operators are in ESG terms and ways they are approaching telecom.

In particular, the report provides:

Valuable insights into where telecom operators are in their ESG journey.

Case studies provide real-world examples of market approaches, business models, and roadmaps in relation to telcos' ESG targets.

The report also provides an overview of practical actions telecom operators can take to become more sustainable.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Summary



2. Taxonomy and market forecast



3. State of Play



4. Telco approaches



5. Key findings



6. Additional resources



Companies Featured

Vodacom

Batelco

MTN

du

Telkom

e&

Orange

Safaricom

Airtel

stc

Zain

Mobily

Ooredoo

Telecom Egypt

Umniah

btc

Omantel

mtc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4z87rj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.