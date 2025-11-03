Tenstreet Private Fleet Summit Sparks Discussion on Transportation Challenges and Opportunities

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenstreet, the trucking industry’s leading network platform for drivers and carriers, welcomed clients and partners in October to its first-ever Private Fleet Summit. By bringing private fleet professionals together, Tenstreet helped facilitate the discussion of industry best practices within companies where transportation supports, but doesn’t define, the overall business.

The event gathered private fleet executives, safety directors, and operations leaders to discuss key issues facing their organizations. Recognizing that private fleets face distinct challenges from for-hire carriers, Tenstreet created the summit to build community and encourage shared learning among industry peers.

“With Tenstreet as a partner, private fleets don’t have to face transportation’s unique challenges on their own,” said Tim Crawford, CEO at Tenstreet. "Our platform simplifies recruiting, onboarding, safety, and compliance processes, so private fleets can operate more efficiently and strengthen their core business.”

Sessions explored key topics shaping private fleet operations, including:

Compliance and risk management: Private fleet professionals learned how to incorporate OSHA best practices into a holistic safety approach that invites drivers, warehouse staff, and operations teams to build complete cultures of safety.





Driver recruitment & retention: Attendees focused on the full driver hiring cycle, from recruiting and onboarding to long-term retention. By studying each step of the hiring process, they learned practical tactics with immediate applications.





Industry benchmarking and collaboration: Tom Moore, Executive Vice President at the National Private Truck Council, led a roundtable that discussed challenges and opportunities from the latest NPTC benchmark survey. The data-driven conversation encouraged fleets to share experiences and connect with peers.



“Collaborating with our peers and learning from best practices is always valuable, especially as we explore how innovative technology continues to address some of our industry’s biggest challenges,” said Michael Keller, Director of Network Design and Solutions-Presort Services at Pitney Bowes.

The Private Fleet Summit marked another step in Tenstreet’s effort to connect and empower the transportation community. To learn how Tenstreet helps private fleets strengthen compliance, safety, and workforce performance, visit tenstreet.com.

About Tenstreet

Tenstreet’s platform connects carriers and drivers, making it easier to fill trucks while staying compliant. We help thousands of motor carriers and private fleets in the key areas of driver marketing, recruiting, onboarding, safety, fuel, retention, and efficiency. Since 2006, millions of drivers have also used Tenstreet’s platform to quickly and securely apply for their next job. For more information, visit www.tenstreet.com.