Rare Earth Elements Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2030, Company Profiles of Leading Players - Lynas Rare Earths, Aluminum Corp of China, MP Materials, Solvay, Merck

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rare Earth Elements Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The rare earth elements market grew from USD 5.40 billion in 2024 to USD 5.73 billion in 2025, exhibiting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.29%. By 2030, industry revenues are projected to reach USD 7.79 billion, underlining the market's pace of expansion and its role at the intersection of electrification, defense, and advanced technology supply chains.

Senior leaders navigating the rare earth elements market face transformative shifts driven by supply chain complexity, technological innovation, and evolving geopolitical landscapes. This report delivers actionable intelligence to help executives anticipate risks, identify strategic opportunities, and optimize procurement and investment decisions in a sector pivotal to next-generation technologies.

Tariff Impact on Sourcing and Investment

The United States' 2025 tariff measures reshaped sourcing strategy by elevating landed costs, prompting manufacturers to diversify suppliers and accelerate domestic partnerships. Administrative tasks and procurement timelines are affected, incentivizing contingency stockpiles and multi-sourcing strategies. While tariffs enhance domestic investment returns, they also introduce new risks such as trade flow volatility and administrative burdens. Adaptive organizations are exploring advanced recycling and higher-recovery separation to offset trade exposure.

Rare Earth Elements Market Scope & Segmentation

Element Types: Heavy rare earth elements, light rare earth elements, scandium.

Heavy rare earth elements, light rare earth elements, scandium. Product Types: Alloys, phosphors, metals, oxides, salts, and compounds containing rare earths.

Alloys, phosphors, metals, oxides, salts, and compounds containing rare earths. Form: Granules, pellets, ingots, bars, powders.

Granules, pellets, ingots, bars, powders. Separation Technologies: Ion exchange, solvent extraction, membrane-based methods.

Ion exchange, solvent extraction, membrane-based methods. Sources: Primary (hard rock and ion-adsorption clay ores), secondary (recycled streams from electronic waste and end-of-life magnets).

Primary (hard rock and ion-adsorption clay ores), secondary (recycled streams from electronic waste and end-of-life magnets). Processing Stages: Mining, extraction, beneficiation, separation, refining, metal and alloy production, component manufacturing.

Mining, extraction, beneficiation, separation, refining, metal and alloy production, component manufacturing. Purity Grades: High-purity, technical grade, ultra-high purity.

High-purity, technical grade, ultra-high purity. Applications: Additives, batteries, catalysts (including for refining), ceramics, glass, magnets (NdFeB, SmCo), metallurgy, phosphors, luminescent materials, polishing and abrasives.

Additives, batteries, catalysts (including for refining), ceramics, glass, magnets (NdFeB, SmCo), metallurgy, phosphors, luminescent materials, polishing and abrasives. End-Use Industries: Aerospace and defense (including radar and missile systems), automotive, transportation, chemicals, consumer electronics, energy, healthcare, oil and gas.

Aerospace and defense (including radar and missile systems), automotive, transportation, chemicals, consumer electronics, energy, healthcare, oil and gas. Regions: Americas (North and Latin America), Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea and others).

Americas (North and Latin America), Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea and others). Leading Companies: Organizations analyzed include Lynas Rare Earths Ltd, Aluminum Corporation of China, MP Materials, Solvay SA, Merck KGaA, and sector-relevant peers.

Key Takeaways for Decision-Makers

The rare earth elements market's momentum is anchored in rapid electrification and the growing demand for high-performance materials across defense, electronics, and renewables supply chains.

Executives must proactively address supply chain vulnerabilities stemming not from geological scarcity, but from bottlenecks in extraction, refining, and regulatory pathways that shape access to critical materials.

Technological advancements in separation, metallurgy, and recycling are altering competitive advantages, favoring firms that invest in proprietary processes and low-impact production methods.

Sustainability criteria-traceability, carbon intensity, and lifecycle stewardship-are now central to procurement and partnership decisions among regulated industries and institutional buyers.

Segment needs are increasingly differentiated: market strategies must consider element type, product form, purity grade, and specific end-use requirements to ensure efficient sourcing and compliance.

Geopolitical and regional shifts spur companies to pursue vertical integration and collaborative ventures, ensuring secure feedstock and reducing exposure to single-source risks.

Why This Report Matters

Delivers practical frameworks for balancing immediate supply security with long-term capability development, supporting multi-dimensional procurement strategies.

Enables executive decision-makers to benchmark corporate strategies, evaluate investment targets, and proactively manage technical and geopolitical risks.

Supports supply chain resilience with clarity on regional strengths, technology adoptions, and evolving regulatory standards.

Conclusion

This report equips senior leaders with detailed analysis and decisive intelligence for resilient, sustainable growth in the rare earth elements market. Integrated strategies across sourcing, processing, and policy engagement will be key to seizing future opportunities and mitigating risk.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global



Market Insights



Increased demands from automotive and wind sectors driving need for rare earth elements

Rapid build-out of sintered NdFeB magnet plants in North America and Europe to localize EV and wind supply

Rapid growth of rare earth metal smelting outside China to close the gap between oxide output and magnet alloy production capacity

Government procurement preferences for defense-grade magnets catalyzing domestic metal and alloy capacity

Expansion of monazite and apatite byproduct cracking from mineral sands and phosphate streams to unlock lower-cost feedstock

Development of integrated mine-to-magnet hubs linking concentrate, separation, metalmaking, and magnet fabrication within single jurisdictions

Scale-up of rare earth recovery from coal ash, acid mine drainage, and industrial residues to create secondary domestic sources

Adoption of advanced geometallurgical modeling and machine learning to optimize beneficiation and separation recoveries across deposits

Companies Featured

Eutectix, LLC

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd

Aluminum Corporation of China

Alkane Resources Ltd.

Canada Rare Earth Corporation

American Rare Earths Limited

Arafura Rare Earths Limited

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

China Rare Earth Holdings Limited

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd.

Frontier Rare Earths Limited

Iluka Resource Ltd.

IREL (India) Limited

Iwatani Corporation

Neo Performance Materials

Nippon Yttrium Co., Ltd.

Northern Minerals Limited

Peak Rare Earths

Rare Element Resources Ltd.

Rio Tinto PLC

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Solvay SA

Texas Mineral Resources Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd.

Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Shenghe Resources Holding Co., Ltd.

Baotou HEFA Rare Earth

Merck KGaA

Metall Rare Earth Limited

Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group Co., Ltd

MP Materials

ENERGY FUELS INC.

Serra Verde

Avantor, Inc.

Mitsubishi Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p4it3l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment