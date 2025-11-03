Weekly report share buyback from October 27 to October 31, 2025

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) declares the following purchases of its own shares from October 27, 2025, to October 31, 2025.

These transactions were carried out as part of the buyback program with a discretionary mandate carried out by an investment services provider making decisions relating to the acquisition of Technip Energies shares independently.

Name of the issuerIdentityDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP7010/27/2025NL001455947800,000000XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP7010/28/2025NL001455947800,000000XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP7010/29/2025NL001455947800,000000XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP7010/30/2025NL001455947812 50034,780819XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP7010/31/2025NL001455947810 00034,623178XPAR
   TOTAL22 50034,710756 

For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the shares purchases, please refer to the detailed declaration available on: https://investors.technipenergies.com/notice-trading-own-shares.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 17,000+ employees across 34 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €6.9 billion in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com.

Contacts

Investors relations

Phillip Lindsay
Vice-President, Investor Relations
Tel: +44 207 585 5051
Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media Relations

Jason Hyonne
Press Relations & Social Media Lead
Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89
Email: Jason Hyonne


 

 

