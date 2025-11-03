Dash Social Unveils the Total Social Impact Score: The New Standard for Brands to Measure Their Social Footprint

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social is the marketplace of modern attention, yet proving its impact remains one of the industry’s biggest challenges. Brands are investing in holistic cross-channel strategies, but without a single metric to measure their total social footprint, results stay siloed, difficult to compare, and even harder to benchmark.

Today, Dash Social introduces Total Social Impact (TSI), a proprietary metric that converts fragmented social signals into one trusted score across channels, formats, and distribution. TSI delivers a comparable view of performance that reveals how every post, placement, and creator contribution compounds into measurable momentum. With unified measurement that replaces siloed KPIs, marketers can benchmark impact, spot opportunities faster, and move with confidence in an increasingly complex landscape.

“Social marketing has never been more powerful, or harder to measure,” said Maggie Hickey, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Dash Social. “We’ve all chased the metric of the moment, but the real question is constant: Are we driving measurable value? TSI brings social’s full impact into view, giving teams the clarity to drive what comes next.”

Every brand’s path to social success is different, and TSI adapts to each one. ColourPop illustrates this, leading the beauty category with a TSI score 447 times the industry average. The brand’s standout performance comes from an Instagram-first strategy that puts creators and community at the forefront. Instagram owned content accounts for 62 percent of ColourPop’s TSI, Instagram UGC 8 percent, and Instagram Stories 7 percent. TikTok owned contributes 11 percent, and TikTok UGC 5 percent.

“We're excited to be a top 10 brand with a TSI of over 24 billion engagements,” said Michelle Song, Senior Director of Social Media & Content at ColourPop. “As a social-first brand, social media is where ColourPop truly comes to life. This year, we’ve seen a major shift toward authenticity. Our community is passionate and values brands that listen, react in real time, and have fun in the moment. This open, two-way dialogue on platforms like TikTok and IG Reels keeps our community vibrant and helps ColourPop stay culturally relevant and connected.”

That focus on real-time authenticity powers ColourPop’s category-leading TSI score. Other top performers include Sephora, Poppi, and E! News, each succeeding with distinct strategies and audiences.

TSI represents a major leap forward for the industry. For the first time, social teams and executives can speak the same language with one trusted metric that reveals the real impact of a brand’s social footprint.

To learn more about the Total Social Impact Score and how brands can start measuring their social performance, click here.

Contact

For all PR and media inquiries or to speak with a representative regarding this press release, please contact pr@dashsocial.com.



About Dash Social

Dash Social is a social media management platform that equips brands with intelligence and speed to stay ahead of the curve. Through its sophisticated cross-channel insights and workflow tools, Dash Social enables brands to create content that entertains, engages and drives consistent business results. To discover how Dash Social empowers brands to outsmart social, visit dashsocial.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ec849fd-6017-4031-9751-00f8f1a7eaf