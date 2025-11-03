PUBLICATION OF ATRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION - ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN

 | Source: Nextensa NV Nextensa NV

PUBLICATION OF ATRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION - ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN


Pursuant to article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007, Nextensa NV/SA announces that it has received a transparency notification dated 30 October 2025 from Ackermans & van Haaren NV/SA (having its registered offices at Begijnenvest 113, 2000 Antwerp, Belgium).

Ackermans & van Haaren has notified that, following an acquisition of additional shares on 28 October 2025, its total number of voting rights in Nextensa increased to 80.31% of the voting rights.

Based on this transparency notification, Nextensa understands that Ackermans & van Haaren holds 68.13% of the total number of shares (= financial participation) in Nextensa NV/SA on 28 October 2025.


Content of the notification:

REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

NOTIFICATION BY: the parent company or controlling person

PERSON(S) SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT

Name and legal formAddress
Stichting Administratiekantoor "Het Torentje"Parklaan 34, 3018 BC Rotterdam, Nederland
Ackermans & van Haaren NVBegijnenvest 113, 2000 Antwerpen, België
Nextensa NVPicardstraat 11 bus 505, 1000 Brussel, België
Leasinvest Services NVPicardstraat 11 bus 505, 1000 Brussel, België


TRANSACTION DATE: 28 October 2025

THRESHOLD THAT HAS BEEN EXCEEDED: 80%

DENOMINATOR: 16 225 206

DETAILS OF THE NOTIFICATION

A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
 # voting rights# voting rights% voting rights
Holders of voting rights Related to securitiesUnrelated to securitiesRelated to securitiesUnrelated to securities
Stichting Administratiekantoor "Het Torentje"00 0.00% 
Ackermans & van Haaren NV11 927 74712.964.747 79,90% 
Nextensa NV (treasury shares) 65 00065 000 0,40% 
Leasinvest Services NV408408 0,00% 
Sub-total11 993 15513.030.155 80,31% 
TOTAL 13.030.155 80,31%0,00%


B) Equivalent financial instrumentsAfter the transaction
Holders of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial instrument
Maturity
Exercise period or date		# voting rights that can be acquired if the financial instrument is exercised% voting rightsSettlement
    00.00% 


TOTAL (A & B)# voting rights% voting rights
 13 030 15580,31%

FULL CHAIN OF CONTROL OF THE COMPANIES VIA WHICH THE PARTICIPATION IS EFFECTIVELY HELD:

Chain of control above Leasinvest Services NV and Nextensa NV

      (i)      Leasinvest Services NV is directly controlled by Nextensa NV, a company under Belgian law.
      (ii)      Nextensa NV is directly controlled by Ackermans & van Haaren NV, a company under Belgian law.

Chain of control above Ackermans & van Haaren NV

      (i)      Ackermans & van Haaren NV is directly controlled by Scaldis Invest NV, a company under Belgian law.
      (ii)      Scaldis Invest NV is directly controlled by Belfimas NV, a company under Belgian law.
      (iii)      Belfimas NV is directly controlled by Celfloor S.A., a company under Luxembourg law.
      (iv)      Celfloor S.A. is directly controlled by Apodia International Holding B.V., a company under Dutch law.
      (v)      Apodia International Holding B.V. is directly controlled by Palamount S.A., a company under Luxembourg law.
      (vi)      Palamount S.A. is directly controlled by Stichting Administratiekantoor ‘Het Torentje', a legal person under Dutch law.
      (vii)      Stichting administratiekantoor “Het Torentje” is the ultimate controlling shareholder.


In accordance with article 11, §1 of the law of 2 May 2007, Stichting Administratiekantoor ‘Het Torentje' acts in its own name and on behalf of the above-mentioned companies.

Transparency notifications in accordance with the law of 2 May 2007 or the articles of association of Nextensa must be sent to legal@nextensa.eu.

The notifications can be consulted on the company's website.


FOR MORE INFORMATION

Michel Van Geyte | Chief Executive Officer
Nextensa NV/SA | 0436.323.915 (RLE Brussels, Dutch-speaking division)
Gare Maritime, Picardstraat 11, B505, 1000 Brussels
+32 2 882 10 08 | investor.relations@nextensa.eu
www.nextensa.eu


ABOUT NEXTENSA

Nextensa is a mixed-use real estate investor and developer.

The company’s investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (32%), Belgium (51%) and Austria (17%); its total value as at 30/06/2025 was approximately € 1.1 billion.

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 sqm) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d’Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 sqm consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of € 426 M (value 30/06/2025)

 

Attachment


Attachments

EN transparency

Recommended Reading