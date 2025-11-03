PUBLICATION OF ATRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION - ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN





Pursuant to article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007, Nextensa NV/SA announces that it has received a transparency notification dated 30 October 2025 from Ackermans & van Haaren NV/SA (having its registered offices at Begijnenvest 113, 2000 Antwerp, Belgium).

Ackermans & van Haaren has notified that, following an acquisition of additional shares on 28 October 2025, its total number of voting rights in Nextensa increased to 80.31% of the voting rights.

Based on this transparency notification, Nextensa understands that Ackermans & van Haaren holds 68.13% of the total number of shares (= financial participation) in Nextensa NV/SA on 28 October 2025.





Content of the notification:

REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

NOTIFICATION BY: the parent company or controlling person

PERSON(S) SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT

Name and legal form Address Stichting Administratiekantoor "Het Torentje" Parklaan 34, 3018 BC Rotterdam, Nederland Ackermans & van Haaren NV Begijnenvest 113, 2000 Antwerpen, België Nextensa NV Picardstraat 11 bus 505, 1000 Brussel, België Leasinvest Services NV Picardstraat 11 bus 505, 1000 Brussel, België



TRANSACTION DATE: 28 October 2025

THRESHOLD THAT HAS BEEN EXCEEDED: 80%

DENOMINATOR: 16 225 206

DETAILS OF THE NOTIFICATION

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights Related to securities Unrelated to securities Related to securities Unrelated to securities Stichting Administratiekantoor "Het Torentje" 0 0 0.00% Ackermans & van Haaren NV 11 927 747 12.964.747 79,90% Nextensa NV (treasury shares) 65 000 65 000 0,40% Leasinvest Services NV 408 408 0,00% Sub-total 11 993 155 13.030.155 80,31% TOTAL 13.030.155 80,31% 0,00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument

Maturity

Exercise period or date # voting rights that can be acquired if the financial instrument is exercised % voting rights Settlement 0 0.00%





TOTAL (A & B) # voting rights % voting rights 13 030 155 80,31%

FULL CHAIN OF CONTROL OF THE COMPANIES VIA WHICH THE PARTICIPATION IS EFFECTIVELY HELD:

Chain of control above Leasinvest Services NV and Nextensa NV

(i) Leasinvest Services NV is directly controlled by Nextensa NV, a company under Belgian law.

(ii) Nextensa NV is directly controlled by Ackermans & van Haaren NV, a company under Belgian law.

Chain of control above Ackermans & van Haaren NV

(i) Ackermans & van Haaren NV is directly controlled by Scaldis Invest NV, a company under Belgian law.

(ii) Scaldis Invest NV is directly controlled by Belfimas NV, a company under Belgian law.

(iii) Belfimas NV is directly controlled by Celfloor S.A., a company under Luxembourg law.

(iv) Celfloor S.A. is directly controlled by Apodia International Holding B.V., a company under Dutch law.

(v) Apodia International Holding B.V. is directly controlled by Palamount S.A., a company under Luxembourg law.

(vi) Palamount S.A. is directly controlled by Stichting Administratiekantoor ‘Het Torentje', a legal person under Dutch law.

(vii) Stichting administratiekantoor “Het Torentje” is the ultimate controlling shareholder.





In accordance with article 11, §1 of the law of 2 May 2007, Stichting Administratiekantoor ‘Het Torentje' acts in its own name and on behalf of the above-mentioned companies.

Transparency notifications in accordance with the law of 2 May 2007 or the articles of association of Nextensa must be sent to legal@nextensa.eu.

The notifications can be consulted on the company's website.





FOR MORE INFORMATION

Michel Van Geyte | Chief Executive Officer

Nextensa NV/SA | 0436.323.915 (RLE Brussels, Dutch-speaking division)

Gare Maritime, Picardstraat 11, B505, 1000 Brussels

+32 2 882 10 08 | investor.relations@nextensa.eu

www.nextensa.eu





ABOUT NEXTENSA

Nextensa is a mixed-use real estate investor and developer.

The company’s investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (32%), Belgium (51%) and Austria (17%); its total value as at 30/06/2025 was approximately € 1.1 billion.

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 sqm) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d’Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 sqm consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of € 426 M (value 30/06/2025)

