PUBLICATION OF ATRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION - ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN
Pursuant to article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007, Nextensa NV/SA announces that it has received a transparency notification dated 30 October 2025 from Ackermans & van Haaren NV/SA (having its registered offices at Begijnenvest 113, 2000 Antwerp, Belgium).
Ackermans & van Haaren has notified that, following an acquisition of additional shares on 28 October 2025, its total number of voting rights in Nextensa increased to 80.31% of the voting rights.
Based on this transparency notification, Nextensa understands that Ackermans & van Haaren holds 68.13% of the total number of shares (= financial participation) in Nextensa NV/SA on 28 October 2025.
Content of the notification:
REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
NOTIFICATION BY: the parent company or controlling person
PERSON(S) SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT
|Name and legal form
|Address
|Stichting Administratiekantoor "Het Torentje"
|Parklaan 34, 3018 BC Rotterdam, Nederland
|Ackermans & van Haaren NV
|Begijnenvest 113, 2000 Antwerpen, België
|Nextensa NV
|Picardstraat 11 bus 505, 1000 Brussel, België
|Leasinvest Services NV
|Picardstraat 11 bus 505, 1000 Brussel, België
TRANSACTION DATE: 28 October 2025
THRESHOLD THAT HAS BEEN EXCEEDED: 80%
DENOMINATOR: 16 225 206
DETAILS OF THE NOTIFICATION
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# voting rights
|# voting rights
|% voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Related to securities
|Unrelated to securities
|Related to securities
|Unrelated to securities
|Stichting Administratiekantoor "Het Torentje"
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Ackermans & van Haaren NV
|11 927 747
|12.964.747
|79,90%
|Nextensa NV (treasury shares)
|65 000
|65 000
|0,40%
|Leasinvest Services NV
|408
|408
|0,00%
|Sub-total
|11 993 155
|13.030.155
|80,31%
|TOTAL
|13.030.155
|80,31%
|0,00%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|Holders of equivalent financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
Maturity
Exercise period or date
|# voting rights that can be acquired if the financial instrument is exercised
|% voting rights
|Settlement
|0
|0.00%
|TOTAL (A & B)
|# voting rights
|% voting rights
|13 030 155
|80,31%
FULL CHAIN OF CONTROL OF THE COMPANIES VIA WHICH THE PARTICIPATION IS EFFECTIVELY HELD:
Chain of control above Leasinvest Services NV and Nextensa NV
(i) Leasinvest Services NV is directly controlled by Nextensa NV, a company under Belgian law.
(ii) Nextensa NV is directly controlled by Ackermans & van Haaren NV, a company under Belgian law.
Chain of control above Ackermans & van Haaren NV
(i) Ackermans & van Haaren NV is directly controlled by Scaldis Invest NV, a company under Belgian law.
(ii) Scaldis Invest NV is directly controlled by Belfimas NV, a company under Belgian law.
(iii) Belfimas NV is directly controlled by Celfloor S.A., a company under Luxembourg law.
(iv) Celfloor S.A. is directly controlled by Apodia International Holding B.V., a company under Dutch law.
(v) Apodia International Holding B.V. is directly controlled by Palamount S.A., a company under Luxembourg law.
(vi) Palamount S.A. is directly controlled by Stichting Administratiekantoor ‘Het Torentje', a legal person under Dutch law.
(vii) Stichting administratiekantoor “Het Torentje” is the ultimate controlling shareholder.
In accordance with article 11, §1 of the law of 2 May 2007, Stichting Administratiekantoor ‘Het Torentje' acts in its own name and on behalf of the above-mentioned companies.
Transparency notifications in accordance with the law of 2 May 2007 or the articles of association of Nextensa must be sent to legal@nextensa.eu.
The notifications can be consulted on the company's website.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Michel Van Geyte | Chief Executive Officer
Nextensa NV/SA | 0436.323.915 (RLE Brussels, Dutch-speaking division)
Gare Maritime, Picardstraat 11, B505, 1000 Brussels
+32 2 882 10 08 | investor.relations@nextensa.eu
www.nextensa.eu
ABOUT NEXTENSA
Nextensa is a mixed-use real estate investor and developer.
The company’s investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (32%), Belgium (51%) and Austria (17%); its total value as at 30/06/2025 was approximately € 1.1 billion.
As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 sqm) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d’Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 sqm consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.
The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of € 426 M (value 30/06/2025)
