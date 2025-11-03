Poain BlockEnergy Inc. Releases Latest Market Research on Solana (SOL) Prices, Highlighting Key Technical Trends and 2025 Outlook

New York, NY, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poain BlockEnergy Inc., a leading blockchain research and AI-driven crypto analytics company, today announced the release of its latest market report on Solana (SOL) , providing fresh insight into pricing dynamics, ecosystem growth, and projected investor sentiment heading into 2026.

According to the report, Solana is currently trading at approximately $190.85, supported by a market capitalization of more than $86 billion. After briefly declining below $170 in October, SOL rebounded strongly as market confidence returned, supported by rising trading activity and renewed capital inflows into high-speed blockchain networks.





“Solana’s current price stability reflects both strong technical fundamentals and increasing relevance in the DeFi and Web3 sectors,” said a Poain research spokesperson. “With Bitcoin sustaining levels above $105,000, the broader crypto market is positioning for a cautiously optimistic Q1 2026.”

Key Technical Indicators





Recent price performance suggests a continuation of Solana’s upward trajectory:

Metric Status Support Level $178.40 Resistance Level $201.50 Relative Strength Index (RSI) 66 (moderately bullish) Daily Trading Volume +15% week-over-week

The report notes that SOL recently broke through a resistance zone at $185 following a two-week consolidation period, indicating renewed bullish momentum. Analysts at Poain suggest that a confirmed close above $200 could allow Solana to test the $215 level in the short term.

Market Drivers Influencing SOL Performance

Poain’s research identifies four primary factors contributing to Solana’s current market strength:

HyperSync v3 Network Upgrade, increases throughput and reduces gas fees by 22%. Institutional Capital Growth, Asset managers expanding allocations into Solana-linked products. Developer Expansion, more than 2,500 active developers now building on Solana. Improved Macroeconomic Climate – Easing U.S. inflation influencing renewed risk-on sentiment.

These fundamental shifts continue to position Solana as a top competitor among high-performance blockchain ecosystems.

Forecast and Price Scenarios





Based on current liquidity conditions and continued network adoption, Poain projects that SOL could reach a range of $230–$250 by early 2026, assuming sustained momentum above the $190 support level. The primary near-term resistance remains at $205.

Probability models in the report assign a 68% likelihood to a bullish scenario, with neutral and bearish trajectories projected at $195 and $168 respectively over the next 60 days.

About Poain BlockEnergy Inc.

Poain BlockEnergy Inc. is an AI-powered blockchain research firm specializing in crypto market analytics, staking infrastructure, and early-stage digital asset insights. The company provides real-time data intelligence designed to help investors optimize long-term yield strategies while managing risk across evolving market cycles.

Through advanced modeling and sector-specific research, Poain enables institutional and retail investors to navigate the blockchain economy confidently and profitably.

