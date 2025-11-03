Poain BlockEnergy Inc. Releases Latest Market Research on Solana (SOL) Prices, Highlighting Key Technical Trends and 2025 Outlook

New York, NY, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poain BlockEnergy Inc., a leading blockchain research and AI-driven crypto analytics company, today announced the release of its latest market report on Solana (SOL), providing fresh insight into pricing dynamics, ecosystem growth, and projected investor sentiment heading into 2026.
According to the report, Solana is currently trading at approximately $190.85, supported by a market capitalization of more than $86 billion. After briefly declining below $170 in October, SOL rebounded strongly as market confidence returned, supported by rising trading activity and renewed capital inflows into high-speed blockchain networks.
“Solana’s current price stability reflects both strong technical fundamentals and increasing relevance in the DeFi and Web3 sectors,” said a Poain research spokesperson. “With Bitcoin sustaining levels above $105,000, the broader crypto market is positioning for a cautiously optimistic Q1 2026.”
Key Technical Indicators
Recent price performance suggests a continuation of Solana’s upward trajectory:
|Metric
|Status
|Support Level
|$178.40
|Resistance Level
|$201.50
|Relative Strength Index (RSI)
|66 (moderately bullish)
|Daily Trading Volume
|+15% week-over-week
The report notes that SOL recently broke through a resistance zone at $185 following a two-week consolidation period, indicating renewed bullish momentum. Analysts at Poain suggest that a confirmed close above $200 could allow Solana to test the $215 level in the short term.
Market Drivers Influencing SOL Performance
Poain’s research identifies four primary factors contributing to Solana’s current market strength:
- HyperSync v3 Network Upgrade, increases throughput and reduces gas fees by 22%.
- Institutional Capital Growth, Asset managers expanding allocations into Solana-linked products.
- Developer Expansion, more than 2,500 active developers now building on Solana.
- Improved Macroeconomic Climate – Easing U.S. inflation influencing renewed risk-on sentiment.
These fundamental shifts continue to position Solana as a top competitor among high-performance blockchain ecosystems.
Forecast and Price Scenarios
Based on current liquidity conditions and continued network adoption, Poain projects that SOL could reach a range of $230–$250 by early 2026, assuming sustained momentum above the $190 support level. The primary near-term resistance remains at $205.
Probability models in the report assign a 68% likelihood to a bullish scenario, with neutral and bearish trajectories projected at $195 and $168 respectively over the next 60 days.
About Poain BlockEnergy Inc.
Poain BlockEnergy Inc. is an AI-powered blockchain research firm specializing in crypto market analytics, staking infrastructure, and early-stage digital asset insights. The company provides real-time data intelligence designed to help investors optimize long-term yield strategies while managing risk across evolving market cycles.
Through advanced modeling and sector-specific research, Poain enables institutional and retail investors to navigate the blockchain economy confidently and profitably.
Media Contact
Poain BlockEnergy Inc.
Website: poain.com
Email:info@poain.com
Address: 1401 Lawrence Street, Denver, CO 80202, United States
