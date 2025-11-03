MDM General Contractors Expands ADA Compliance Services to Support Growing Accessibility Demands in Southern California

Los Angeles, CA , Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDM General Contractors, a fully licensed, family-owned construction firm based in West Hollywood, announced today the expansion of its ADA compliance services across Los Angeles and Orange County. In response to evolving state and federal accessibility regulations, the company is strengthening its offerings for commercial property owners seeking full compliance with California Building Code (CBC) and ADA standards.





With more than twelve years of experience, MDM has earned a reputation for code-smart construction, transparent pricing, and dependable communication.





A Trusted Partner for ADA Compliance and Commercial Upgrades

MDM General Contractors provides comprehensive commercial and residential construction services, specializing in ADA compliance, tenant improvements, remodels, and new construction.

The company helps property owners and facility managers meet accessibility standards while maintaining design integrity and operational functionality.

From restaurants and retail spaces to offices and public facilities, MDM ensures every ADA-compliant project meets both California Building Code (CBC) and federal ADA guidelines.

The company operates from its West Hollywood headquarters at 1236 N. Fairfax Ave., West Hollywood, CA 90046, serving clients throughout Los Angeles and Orange County.



Expertise in ADA Compliance for Commercial Properties

As accessibility laws evolve, MDM continues to support businesses with specialized upgrades that improve safety, usability, and legal compliance.

In addition to construction, MDM can coordinate and provide Certified Access Specialist (CASp) reports for property owners who need verified ADA compliance documentation.

Working directly with licensed CASp inspectors, MDM ensures each project meets state and federal accessibility requirements from inspection to final certification.

Services include:

These services help businesses achieve full ADA compliance while reducing liability risk, improving access, and enhancing the customer experience.

“Businesses today understand that ADA compliance is not just a legal requirement — it’s a reflection of inclusion and professionalism,” said a company spokesperson. “Our goal is to make compliance simple, efficient, and visually seamless.”

Comprehensive Construction and Design-Build Solutions

Beyond ADA projects, MDM provides full design-build, remodel, and new construction services.

Homeowners and property investors trust MDM for ADU conversions, garage attachments, and rebuilds, while commercial clients rely on detailed planning, permit coordination, and efficient schedules.

Each project follows a clear milestone structure — from initial walkthrough and scope development to final inspection and closeout — ensuring clarity and accountability every step of the way.





A Family-Owned Business Built on Integrity

Founded on the belief that construction should combine craftsmanship, compliance, and transparency, MDM remains family-operated with hands-on leadership involvement.

Clients frequently praise the company’s communication, reliability, and on-time delivery.

“We treat every project as if it were our own,” said the MDM team. “That means staying transparent, responsive, and always delivering what we promise.”







Licensed, Insured, and Code-Smart

MDM holds all required California contractor licenses and maintains full insurance and bonding.

The team works closely with city inspectors and building departments to ensure every project passes review without delays — giving clients confidence their facilities meet state and federal standards while avoiding costly corrections.



Expanding Services Across Southern California

With a strong foundation in Los Angeles County and growing activity in Orange County, MDM continues to expand throughout Southern California.

The company’s recent portfolio includes office build-outs, restaurant renovations, retail conversions, and accessibility retrofits.

MDM also supports sustainable building practices, offering energy-efficient materials, solar-ready infrastructure, and net-zero design options for clients pursuing eco-friendly and cost-efficient solutions.





Recognized for Reliability and Local Reputation

Positive Google Reviews highlight MDM’s customer satisfaction, transparency, and craftsmanship.

Clients consistently note that MDM delivers on time and stands behind its work with a one-year workmanship warranty.

With its growing online presence and verified Google Business profile, MDM continues to solidify its reputation as a trusted ADA and commercial contractor in Southern California.





About MDM General Contractors

MDM General Contractors is a fully licensed, family-owned construction firm specializing in ADA compliance for commercial properties, CASp inspections, tenant improvements, ADUs, and full residential and commercial remodels across Los Angeles and Orange County.

Known for transparent pricing, quality craftsmanship, and code-smart execution, MDM builds long-term trust through reliable communication and lasting results

Business Address: 1236 N Fairfax Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90046

Phone: +1 (888) 425-5605

Email: office@mdmgeneral.contractors

Website: https://mdmgeneral.contractors

