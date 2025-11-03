Sound Therapy Begins at Star City Recovery

New York, NY , Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star City Recovery, a residential treatment facility near Los Angeles, has begun new treatments. Specifically designed as a substitute for sound healing therapy, these new treatment modalities will be administered at various points in a patient’s treatment.

Sound therapy, traditionally, is a holistic treatment. Studies have shown that it can help reduce anxiety and stress while boosting a person's mood.



Star City Recovery



The staff at Star City Recovery evaluates each client. Drawing upon the information, they create a treatment plan for the client. The goal is for this plan to meet the client’s exact, specific needs. This plan is to treat the patient’s emotions, as well as their mental and physical health. Through holistic treatment, Star City Recovery clinicians endeavor to treat the whole person.

Star City Recovery administers both detoxification and residential treatment. Both are designed for those struggling with addictions as well as mental health. Those in detoxification are monitored 24/7/365 by Star City Recovery personnel.

In lieu of sound therapy, Star City Recovery administers multiple kinds of therapy. These can, depending on the client’s individual plan, include individual therapy, trauma therapy, and holistic therapy, as well as group therapy.

Group therapy can take multiple forms at Star City Recovery. Group therapy can include couples or a group of individuals. All therapy sessions at Star City Recovery are conducted and guided by experienced therapists.

Group therapy provides opportunities for patients to speak up, strengthen social skills that may have atrophied, and hear from those in the group whose struggles resemble what they’re going through.

Several couples in relationships make up “Couple Group” therapy. While every session is different, these tend to focus on improving communication between partners, strengthening emotional understanding, improving conflict resolution, and renewing connections.

Treating the client’s mind and body is the goal of Star City Recovery’s holistic therapy. In addition to the sound therapy alternatives, this can include physical activities that are safe and appropriate for the client, a personalized nutritional plan, spiritual counseling, and similar holistic treatments.

Supervised by trauma therapists with experience, trauma-informed therapy at Star City Recovery helps clients to discover and explore, in a safe place, the traumas they’re grappling with. Through this, clients may develop better emotional regulation, so that they can reduce the symptoms of their trauma.

Star City Recovery therapists work with clients to discover the underlying causes and trauma of their addictions and mental health issues.

For more information about substitutes for sound therapy, what holistic therapies can do for those struggling with addiction, or to make a press inquiry, contact Star City Recovery via its website at https://www.starcityrecovery.com/ or by calling (323) 676-0698.

About Star City Recovery

Since its founding, the staff at Star City Recovery has worked with clients to overcome their mental health struggles, alcohol and drug addiction treatment, and co-occurring disorders. The experienced staff created a safe, welcoming environment of healing for clients, and then delivered individual, provident treatments. Through this, clients can learn, grow, and be empowered to live sober, healthy, and happy lives.



###



Media Contact

Star City Recovery - Drug and Alcohol Rehab

4640 Dunas Ln, Tarzana, CA 91356

323-676-0698

Attachment