The Spruill Agency Founder and National TV Host Mitanní Spruill-LeSueur Featured in Upcoming Travel Channel and CNBC Episode Highlighting Titans’ Tribute to Romonda Jordan

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Spruill Agency announced that its Founder and National TV Host Mitanní Spruill-LeSueur will be featured in an upcoming episode of Selling Memphis, set to air soon on the Travel Channel and CNBC. The episode, filmed at Nissan Stadium — home of the Tennessee Titans — highlights the powerful tribute to Romonda Jordan, Founder of Off the Field NFL Wives Association, who was recently honored as “The 12th Titan” for her strength and advocacy following her recovery from breast cancer.





Filmed inside the Nissan Stadium for her national TV show Selling Memphis , which airs on HGTV, Travel Channel, ADTV, CNBC, Apple TV, and other major streaming platforms, the segment showcases stories that unite the worlds of sports, faith, and entrepreneurship.

The segment honors Romonda Jordan, Founder of Off The Field NFL Wives Association, recently named “The 12th Titan” after triumphing over breast cancer. During the Titans’ home game tribute, Jordan was recognized on the field for her resilience and service to women across the NFL community — a moment Mitanní Spruill-LeSueur calls “a healing for the nation.”

“Romonda’s story reminded the world that healing isn’t just her healing — it’s generational,” said Mitanní Spruill-LeSueur. “What happened on that field wasn’t a game; it was a movement. Through media, entrepreneurship, and faith, we’re proving that legacy can inspire positive change.”

Captured for national broadcast on CNBC, the Travel Channel, and syndicated to streaming platforms including Apple TV, Roku, Bloomberg TV and more, this TVsegment bridges the gap between sports, business, and purpose-driven storytelling — marking a historic moment in female representation across industries.

From the Stadium to the Global Stage

Following the filming, Mitanní Spruill-LeSueur announced the Elite Selling Accelerator global course launch , a 12-week immersive program designed to help entrepreneurs develop leadership skills, refine strategies, and make a meaningful impact in their businesses and communities.

“Whether you’re sharing a vision or leading a team, the principles of influence, leadership, and integrity are the same,” Spruill-LeSueur said. “Elite Selling Accelerator was created to help leaders everywhere apply their skills effectively and create meaningful results — without compromising their values or their legacy.”

Recently featured in over 100 publications, including Wall Street Times, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and The Business Journals, Spruill-LeSueur has become a symbol of multi-industry excellence. Her career spans across her real estate brokerage, media production, and philanthropy — all underpinned by her mission to empower others to build purposeful businesses and communities.

Empowering Through Media and Philanthropy

As Executive Director of Community Living & Wellness Centers of America, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, Spruill-LeSueur partners with other non-profit organizations such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, hosting charity galas and educational events that support veterans, low-income families, and children facing critical illness.

Her philanthropic work mirrors her on-camera commitment: every episode of Selling Memphis is crafted to spotlight leaders creating positive change — from NFL players’ wives supporting health awareness to entrepreneurs rebuilding their communities.

“To see my story told through Selling Memphis meant everything,” said a recent guest on the show. “Mitanní gives women like me a voice — and reminded us that our healing uplifts entire communities.”

Where Luxury Meets Legacy

Spruill-LeSueur’s segment at Nissan Stadium represents the next chapter in her ever-expanding brand universe — where luxury real estate, inspirational media, and personal development intersect.

Selling Memphis on the Travel Channel has already reached more than 30 million households nationwide through ADTV’s network of Emmy-nominated episodes featuring celebrities, Realtors, visionaries, and politicians who represent the best of America’s entrepreneurial spirit.

“This is just the beginning,” Spruill-LeSueur added. “From the stadium to the classroom, from Memphis to Monaco — we’re showing the world how to lead with purpose and impact.”

As Seen On

Travel Channel | HGTV | CNBC | Bloomberg TV | Apple TV | Roku | ADTV’s The American Dream





About Mitanní Spruill-LeSueur

Mitanní Spruill-LeSueur is a National TV Host for ADTV (airing on Travel Channel, HGTV, CNBC & Bloomberg TV), Founder and CEO of The Spruill Agency, a full-service real estate and investment brokerage. With over a decade of experience in real estate and media, she is dedicated to advancing entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and skill-building for leaders worldwide.

