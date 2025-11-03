NEMA Roofing Solutions Expands Fire-Rated Roofing and Solar Integration Services Across Ventura County

Oxnard, CA, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEMA Roofing Solutions, a family-operated roofing company based in Ventura County, announced today the expansion of its fire-rated roofing services to include fully integrated solar solutions. With more than 700 verified five-star reviews and recognition as a GAF Master Elite Contractor—a distinction held by only 2 percent of roofing companies nationwide—the company is delivering long-term protection, energy efficiency, and peace of mind to homeowners throughout Thousand Oaks, Camarillo, Ojai, Santa Paula, and surrounding areas.





NEMA Roofing Solutions

Founded and led by Adam Gringruz, originally from South Africa, NEMA Roofing Solutions was built on family values, meticulous workmanship, and unwavering transparency. Every representative and installer has been personally hand-selected by Adam to uphold what he calls the “NEMA Experience” — a blend of craftsmanship, communication, and care that defines every project.

A Family-Run Company with a Global Standard

As a family-operated business, NEMA Roofing Solutions combines international expertise with local commitment. Adam’s journey from South Africa to California shaped his philosophy: build every roof as if it were your own home. That belief has earned NEMA Roofing more than 700 verified five-star Google reviews and the distinction of being a GAF Master Elite Contractor, a title held by only 2 percent of roofing companies nationwide.

“Trust is everything,” says Gringruz. “We choose people who care professionals who treat each homeowner like family and every project like it’s personal.”

Fire-Rated Roofing Expertise for Ventura County

With Ventura County’s mix of coastal weather and hillside communities, fire-resistant construction has become essential. NEMA Roofing Solutions specializes in metal, tile, flat, and shingle roofing systems engineered to meet California’s strictest fire-safety codes while maintaining design appeal and durability.

Each fire-rated installation uses UL-listed materials and is fully permitted, inspected, and warrantied for up to 50 years. From Agoura Hills’ wooded neighborhoods, to the open landscapes of Ojai and Santa Paula, NEMA’s systems provide homeowners the highest level of protection against heat, embers, and high winds.

“Our fire-rated roofs aren’t just about compliance,” Gringruz explains. “They’re about giving families peace of mind knowing their home is protected no matter what nature brings.”

The NEMA Experience: Craftsmanship Meets Care

Beyond superior materials, what sets NEMA Roofing Solutions apart is its human touch. Every team member is trained to deliver the “NEMA Experience,” which emphasizes precision, cleanliness, and open communication from start to finish.

Clients receive progress updates, before-and-after drone images, and thorough inspections at every stage. Crews handle everything from structural wood repair to custom flashing and waterproofing, ensuring every roof performs flawlessly for decades.

“We built our company on transparency,” says Gringruz. “No shortcuts, no surprises, just honest, high-quality work backed by family pride.”

Roofing and Solar Integration Under One Roof

As Ventura County continues to embrace renewable energy, NEMA Roofing Solutions has become a leader in integrated roofing-and-solar projects. The company coordinates directly with solar providers to safely remove, reinstall, or design around solar panels helping homeowners improve energy efficiency while protecting their investment.

By managing both trades under one roof, clients avoid costly scheduling conflicts, duplicated labor, and unnecessary delays. It’s a streamlined, modern solution that blends sustainability with structural reliability.

Technology-Driven Precision

NEMA Roofing Solutions uses drone-assisted inspections, digital project tracking, and eco-friendly material options to bring engineering-level precision to residential roofing. These tools improve safety, accuracy, and documentation for every homeowner. Even with advanced tools, Adam insists that personal attention remains the foundation of the business. “Technology helps us work smarter,” he says, “but it’s our people who make the difference.”

Proudly Serving Ventura County Communities

Operating from its headquarters at 300 E Esplanade Dr, Oxnard, CA 93036, NEMA Roofing Solutions proudly serves every corner of Ventura County, including Thousand Oaks, Agoura Hills,Westlake Village, Camarillo, Santa Paula, Ojai, and surrounding cities. With deep local knowledge of micro-climates, hillside structures, and city-specific code requirements, NEMA provides roofing solutions tailored to the area’s unique conditions.

The company’s name “NEMA,” which spells “amen” backwards reflects its guiding philosophy of gratitude and integrity. Even after project completion, NEMA’s crews are known for post-installation follow-ups, emergency leak response during storm season, and continued customer care that strengthens trust long after the roof is complete.

Why Ventura County Homeowners Choose NEMA Roofing Solutions

Commitment to Family, Quality, and Community

NEMA Roofing Solutions continues to grow while maintaining the values that started it all family, honesty, and excellence. Each project is a reflection of the company’s promise: roofs built to last, installed by people who care.

For Ventura County homeowners seeking safety, style, and lifelong value, NEMA Roofing Solutions remains the region’s trusted choice for fire-rated roofing and solar integration done right.





About NEMA Roofing Solutions



Based at 300 E Esplanade Dr, Oxnard, CA 93036, NEMA Roofing Solutions provides residential and commercial roofing, roof restoration, and solar integration throughout Ventura County, including Westlake Village, Thousand Oaks, Agoura Hills, Camarillo, Santa Paula, and Ojai. The family-run company, led by South Africa-born founder Adam Gringruz, is a certified Brava Tile and POLYGLASS installer and a GAF Master Elite Contractor. Known for its craftsmanship, transparency, and fire-rated roofing expertise, NEMA continues to raise the standard for roofing excellence in California.

