Cotopaxi Launches Dedicated Resale Shop and Clean Out Program with ThredUp

Oakland, CA. and Salt Lake City, UT., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cotopaxi, a “Gear for Good,” B-Corp adventure lifestyle brand, today announced the launch of its new dedicated resale shop and closet clean out program, both powered by ThredUp’s Resale-as-a-Service® (RaaS®). The new initiatives allow customers to easily resell gently-worn Cotopaxi items for shopping credit, and to shop a curated selection of pre-loved Cotopaxi items directly on the brand’s website.

The full-circle platform is powered by ThredUp’s RaaS, which enables the world's leading fashion brands and retailers to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. This collaboration marks a significant step in Cotopaxi’s commitment to leading the shift towards responsible consumption, keeping their products in circulation, and providing a seamless, branded experience where its community can both clean out their closets and shop secondhand. Cotopaxi joins more than 50 other brands offering resale programs through RaaS, including Reformation, Farm Rio, Pact, and Athleta.

“We’re proud of the Cotopaxi Resale program as it gives customers the opportunity to extend the life of our products. Moving from a linear ‘take, make, sell’ model to a more circular approach is central to our ethos of sustainable gear stewardship,” said Stephan Jacob, Founder and Chief Growth Officer at Cotopaxi. “It extends product lifespan and reduces carbon impact at the midpoint of our products’ lifecycle. We are constantly pushing ourselves on circularity, both in terms of designing for circularity and repairability and with strong marketplace partners such as Thredup enabling trade-in and reuse at scale.”

How the Program Works



Sell Back Your Items

Through the new clean out program, customers can earn Cotopaxi shopping credit for sending in gently-worn items.

To participate, customers can generate a prepaid shipping label.

They can fill any shippable box or bag with apparel, shoes, backpacks and accessories from Cotopaxi or any other brand in their closet, and ship it to ThredUp for free.

Additionally, Cotopaxi customers will also have access to ThredUp’s renowned physical Clean Out Kits that can be picked up at any Cotopaxi retail location starting in January 2026.

For items that sell on ThredUp, customers receive Cotopaxi credit that can be used both online and in-store.

Shop Cotopaxi’s Resale Shop

The new digital resale shop will live on Cotopaxi’s website under ‘Cotopaxi Resale’ starting November 3rd. This dedicated channel, developed in close collaboration with ThredUp, allows customers to browse and purchase authenticated pre-loved Cotopaxi items directly from the brand. This seamless integration ensures a consistent brand experience while giving customers a sustainable option to refresh their wardrobes.

"For a brand that makes gear designed to last, resale is not just a side project—it’s validation of Cotopaxi’s durability, quality, and environmental promise. By seamlessly activating multiple Resale-as-a-Service channels with ThredUp, Cotopaxi is directly empowering its community to extend the life of every product in their closets, reducing their collective footprint, and transforming their most enduring apparel into a continuously circulated asset. We’re honored to be in partnership with them," said Alon Rotem, ThredUp’s Chief Strategy Officer.

For more information on the resale program and to shop the pre-loved collection, please visit cotopaxi.thredup.com. To learn more about ThredUp's RaaS, visit raas.thredup.com.

About Cotopaxi

Cotopaxi is a B Corporation that makes adventure travel gear to empower people to see the world and make it better. Our Gear for GoodⓇ promise is to make our products as ethically, sustainably, and durably as possible, while having a positive social, environmental, and economic impact. We dedicate 1% of revenue to the Cotopaxi Foundation, which supports nonprofit partners with proven track records of alleviating poverty. Through our Foundation to date, we have helped more than 4.25 million individuals experiencing extreme poverty. For more information, visit www.cotopaxi.com

About ThredUp

ThredUp is transforming resale with technology and a mission to inspire the world to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, ThredUp has become one of the world's largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes and accessories. Sellers love ThredUp because we make it easy to clean out their closets and unlock value for themselves or for the charity of their choice while doing good for the planet. Buyers love shopping value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, at up to 90% off estimated retail price. Our proprietary operating platform is the foundation for our managed marketplace and consists of distributed processing infrastructure, proprietary software and systems and data science expertise. With ThredUp’s Resale-as-a-Service, some of the world's leading brands and retailers are leveraging our platform to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. ThredUp has processed over 200 million unique secondhand items from 60,000 brands across 100 categories. By extending the life cycle of clothing, ThredUp is changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

