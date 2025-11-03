Davis Commodities Evaluates $1 Billion ESG-Tokenized Yield Corridor to Link Asia, Africa, and Latin America

SINGAPORE, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davis Commodities Limited (Nasdaq: DTCK) today announced that it is evaluating the creation of an inter-regional, ESG-tokenized yield corridor built around its Real Yield Token (RYT) ecosystem and certified commodity finance. This corridor concept seeks to digitally align Asia–Africa–Latin America trade routes, bridging capital demand with verified supply chains through programmable finance rails.

Defining a Tokenized Yield Corridor

A tokenized yield corridor refers to a programmable finance infrastructure designed to connect investors, trade flows, and ESG-certified assets across multiple regions. By linking agricultural commodity transactions with blockchain settlement and digital yield instruments, the model aims to reduce friction, improve transparency, and open new access points for sustainable finance.

Indicative modeling points to:

USD 1 billion projected yield corridor capitalization under staged rollouts

Integration of stablecoin settlement engines with agricultural commodity financing to reduce friction across multiple FX zones

Estimated 50%–80% efficiency gains in trade settlement costs compared to legacy SWIFT-based systems

The ability to channel ESG-compliant commodities, potentially unlocking USD 250 million+ in blended finance opportunities annually

ESG Integration and Impact

The proposed corridor would embed recognized sustainability certifications—such as Bonsucro (Sugar) and ISCC (Rice)—directly into tokenized yield flows. This integration may allow impact funds, sustainability-linked institutional investors, and regional trade financiers to access verified commodity-backed yield instruments at scale.

Tokenized corridors and treasuries are gaining traction globally as financial institutions and fintech leaders test on-chain reserve frameworks to improve transparency and capital efficiency. Davis Commodities’ exploration aligns with these precedents, focusing on emerging-market trade corridors often underserved by traditional capital systems.

Executive Commentary

“Emerging markets are often trapped between high FX spreads and slow banking cycles,” said Ms. Li Peng Leck, Executive Chairwoman of Davis Commodities. “By evaluating a tokenized yield corridor, we aim to study how programmable capital can mobilize sustainable commodity trade at scale while maintaining transparency and regulatory alignment.”

Next Steps

Davis Commodities is currently in dialogue with:

Regional agri-traders and liquidity providers,

Digital asset custodians and compliance partners,

ESG certifiers and blockchain protocol developers evaluating interoperability standards

Any move toward operational rollout remains contingent upon regulatory reviews, market conditions, and stakeholder feedback.

About Davis Commodities Limited

Based in Singapore, Davis Commodities Limited is an agricultural commodity trading company that specializes in trading sugar, rice, and oil and fat products in various markets, including Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company sources, markets, and distributes commodities under two main brands: Maxwill and Taffy in Singapore. The Company also provides customers of its commodity offerings with complementary and ancillary services, such as warehouse handling and storage and logistics services. The Company utilizes an established global network of third-party commodity suppliers and logistics service providers to distribute sugar, rice, and oil and fat products to customers in over 20 countries, as of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: ir.daviscl.com.

