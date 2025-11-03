New Hampshire Auto Salvage Yard Launches Nationwide E-Commerce Platform, Offers 40–70% Savings on OEM Parts

PLAISTOW, N.H., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 603 Auto Salvage, a fast-growing automotive recycler established in 2021, today announced the launch of its new direct-to-consumer online store at [ www.603AutoSalvage.com/shop\ ]( https://www.603AutoSalvage.com ). The e-commerce platform debuts with 3,000 quality-tested used auto parts from a large inventory of thousands of components, with hundreds of new items being added weekly.

The launch comes as vehicle owners nationwide face record-high repair costs. According to AAA, the average auto repair bill has risen 23 percent since 2022. By selling directly from its 10-acre Plaistow facility, 603 Auto Salvage removes costly middlemen and offers a timely solution for both consumers and professional repair shops seeking affordable OEM components.

“Our mission from the start has been to help people fix their cars affordably without sacrificing quality,” said Julie Chasse, General Manager at 603 Auto Salvage. “A transmission that costs $4,000 new might cost only $1,200 through our site, and it is the same OEM part with years of service left.”

Meeting Critical Demand in a Tight Market

The expansion of 603 Auto Salvage’s operations responds to several major pressures in the U.S. auto repair market:

New vehicle shortages forcing Americans to keep cars longer, with the average vehicle age now at 12.5 years

Insurance companies increasingly totaling vehicles for minor damage due to rising parts costs

Supply chain disruptions creating wait times of up to six months for new replacement components

For both independent repair shops and do-it-yourself drivers, the platform provides a reliable and affordable way to source OEM parts without inflated dealership pricing.

Platform Features

The new website includes:

3,000 parts available at launch, expanding weekly

Inventory drawn from thousands of total components on site

90 day standard warranty coverage for all items

Free shipping on orders over $299 to all 50 states

VIN specific matching for guaranteed fitment

Same day order processing before 2 p.m. EST

Launch Week Promotion 15 Percent Off and Free Shipping

To celebrate the nationwide launch, 603 Auto Salvage is offering 15 percent off all online orders placed through [Date + 7 days] with promo code LAUNCH15. During the promotion, shipping is free on all orders regardless of size.

“Our yard currently houses thousands of parts, and we are systematically photographing and uploading the most requested components first,” added Chasse. “Customers can still call for parts not yet listed online. In just two years, we have helped more than 2,000 New England customers save on repair costs, and now we are ready to bring those savings to drivers across the country.”

603 Auto Salvage acquires vehicles through insurance auctions, fleet retirements, and trade-in programs, processing about vehicles every month. Each part undergoes a multi-point inspection and is photographed in detail before listing. By reusing OEM components rather than manufacturing new ones, the company also contributes to sustainable automotive practices, reducing waste and the carbon footprint associated with new part production.

Rapid Expansion Ahead

The company will continue adding inventory at a rate of more than 300 new parts each week, aiming to reach 10,000 parts online by spring 2025. Current listings focus on engines, transmissions, transfer cases, and other high-demand body and electrical components.

“We are focused on quality and accuracy,” Chasse said. “Rather than upload everything at once, we are ensuring every part has verified data, professional photos, and full fitment confidence. Customers deserve transparency when buying sight unseen.”

About 603 Auto Salvage

Founded in 2021, 603 Auto Salvage combines traditional salvage yard expertise with modern e-commerce technology. Specializing in late-model vehicles from 2000 to 2024, the company maintains one of New England’s strongest recycled OEM parts operations, with thousands of components ready for sale. The business employs full-time staff and operates from a 10-acre facility at 233 Main Street, Plaistow, New Hampshire.

Website: [www.603AutoSalvage.com](https://www.603AutoSalvage.com)

Shop Online: [https://603AutoSalvage.com/shop\](https://603AutoSalvage.com/shop)

Phone: 603-392-7313

Launch Promo Code: LAUNCH15 (15 percent off plus free shipping, expires [Date + 7 days])

Media Contact:

Julie Chasse

General Manager, 603 Auto Salvage

Phone 603-392-7313

Email [parts@603AutoSalvage.com](mailto:parts@603AutoSalvage.com)

High resolution images available at [www.603AutoSalvage.com/press\](https://www.603AutoSalvage.com/press)

Note to editors: Julie Chasse is available for interviews regarding the used auto parts market, sustainable automotive practices, and cost-saving strategies for vehicle owners.