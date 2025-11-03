JT Thorpe Group, Inc. enters the Canadian refractory market with its acquisition of ThorCan

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JT Thorpe Group, Inc., a leading North American provider of outsourced industrial maintenance services, including refractory, fireproofing, insulation, coatings, scaffolding, and mechanical services, announced today that it has acquired ThorCan Construction & Refractories (“ThorCan”), a premier refractory services company based in Ontario, Canada.

This strategic acquisition marks JT Thorpe Group’s official expansion into the Canadian refractory market, further strengthening its position as the largest and most experienced industrial refractory contractor in North America. ThorCan, founded in 2003, has built a strong reputation for quality, safety, and technical excellence in refractory design, installation, and maintenance services across Canada’s cement, refining, and metals sectors.

“The acquisition of ThorCan represents an important milestone in our North American growth strategy,” said Kevin Howard, Chief Executive Officer of JT Thorpe Group, Inc. “ThorCan’s longstanding reputation for quality craftsmanship and deep industry expertise perfectly complements our existing operations in the United States. Together, we will deliver unmatched value, safety performance, and technical capabilities to our clients across the continent.”

ThorCan’s management team and employees will join JT Thorpe Group’s expanding network of companies, which includes JT Thorpe & Son, Inc., K&G Industrial Services, and Brahma Group, Inc. The acquisition ensures continuity for ThorCan’s customers and employees, while providing access to broader resources, advanced technology, and a shared commitment to operational excellence.

“Joining JT Thorpe Group opens an exciting new chapter for ThorCan,” said Neil Lawson, President and Chief Executive Officer of ThorCan. “Our partnership brings together two organizations with the same core values: safety, integrity, and a passion for solving our customers’ toughest technical challenges. This combination allows us to grow stronger together while continuing to deliver exceptional service to our clients throughout Canada and beyond.”

The acquisition reinforces JT Thorpe Group’s commitment to growth through strategic partnerships and

investments that enhance its service offering and geographic reach across key industrial markets.

About JT Thorpe Group, Inc.

JT Thorpe Group, Inc., backed by H.I.G. Capital, is a leading provider of outsourced industrial maintenance services, including refractory design and maintenance, fireproofing, insulation, coatings, scaffolding and mechanical services. Founded in 1906 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, it is the parent company to: (i) JT Thorpe & Son, Inc., (ii) JT Thorpe Industrial, Inc., (iii) K&G Industrial Services (iv) Brahma Group Inc. and (v) Jayne Industries

About ThorCan Construction & Refractories Ltd.

Based in Ontario, Canada, ThorCan Construction & Refractories Ltd. has been providing specialized refractory services since 2003. Known for its technical excellence, safety culture, and client focus, ThorCan serves customers across the energy, metals, and industrial manufacturing sectors.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with over $70 billion of equity capital under management. Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused / value-added approach.