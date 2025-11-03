Interstate Connecting Components (ICC) Celebrates 40 Years of Military-Aerospace Interconnect Distribution Excellence

LUMBERTON, N.J., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interstate Connecting Components (ICC), a division of Heilind Mil-Aero, celebrated its 40th anniversary on November 1, 2025. Founded in 1985 by the Jacobs family in their New Jersey home, ICC began with a vision: to deliver vital connectors to those advancing our nation’s defense. Since that day, ICC has supported mission-critical applications by supplying the harsh-environment interconnect solutions behind today’s most advanced naval, military-aerospace, and defense platforms.

As customer demand grew, so did ICC. What began in a family home quickly expanded into a nationwide operation with dedicated office, value-added assembly, and warehouse facilities around the country. With a growing team and an expanding inventory, ICC became known for its ability to meet strict customer and military specifications to deliver reliable solutions. These early years laid the foundation for decades of continued growth and service.

Since joining the Heilind Electronics family in 2013, ICC has evolved into a stronger, more connected organization. Leveraging Heilind's global resources, logistics, and supplier partnerships, ICC has expanded its capabilities while preserving its specialized expertise and customer-first culture.

“For four decades, ICC has stood shoulder to shoulder with our suppliers and employees in unwavering support of our customers and the Warfighter. Our success has always been rooted in integrity, technical excellence, and the shared belief that reliability saves lives. It’s been an honor to build and lead a team so deeply committed to serving those who defend freedom and the customers who enable their success. I’m immensely proud of the legacy we’ve created together,” said Scott Jacobs, Chief Operating Officer of Heilind Electronics and Co-Founder of ICC.

ICC commemorates this anniversary by looking forward and continuing to carry on the legacy of humble beginnings and 40 years of making mission-critical connections. The company extends its sincere thanks to every customer, supplier, and employee for their support and contributions to this milestone.

About Interstate Connecting Components (ICC)

A division of Heilind Electronics, North America’s largest interconnect distributor, Interstate Connecting Components (www.connecticc.com) is an AS9100D-certified value-added distributor for the entire spectrum of electronic connectors, fiber optic connectors, backshells, tools, identification solutions, and connector contacts. ICC specializes in the military-aerospace market and offers value-added assembly on 26482, 26500, 5015, 38999, 28840, 83513, and many other MIL-SPEC connector lines.







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73614554-a0aa-4182-bc70-ba914feaded8