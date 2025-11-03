CPAB appoints Sonny Randhawa as incoming CEO

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Public Accountability Board (CPAB) today announced the appointment of Sonny Randhawa as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective March 2, 2026.

“On behalf of the board, I am pleased to welcome Sonny Randhawa as CPAB’s next CEO,” said Richard Payette, CPAB Chair. “His deep regulatory expertise and collaborative approach align seamlessly with our strategy and culture and will be instrumental in reinforcing and advancing CPAB’s mandate to contribute to public confidence in the integrity of financial reporting, and ultimately to protecting Canada’s investing public.”

Mr. Randhawa brings more than 25 years of experience in regulatory oversight, public accounting and audit quality. He currently serves as the Executive Vice President, Regulatory Operations at the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), where he leads four divisions collectively responsible for regulating and developing policy impacting close to 80,000 capital market participants.

“Sonny has been a champion of regulatory integrity and public trust. His leadership at the OSC has shaped a more transparent and resilient capital markets landscape. I congratulate Sonny on this appointment and look forward to continued collaboration with CPAB,” said Grant Vingoe, CEO, Ontario Securities Commission.

Mr. Randhawa is a Canadian CPA and holds an Illinois CPA designation. He has extensive experience shaping regulatory policies and working across different sectors and has led major policy and market oversight initiatives in partnership with domestic and international bodies. Mr. Randhawa also has significant experience as an auditor and was a respected professional at a large international audit firm. He is widely recognized and respected as a leader who advances transparency, public accountability, and embeds equity, diversity, and inclusion into workplace culture and operations.

“I am honoured to join CPAB and contribute to its mandate of independent oversight and audit quality,” said Sonny Randhawa. “I look forward to working with CPAB’s Board, leadership team, and stakeholders across Canada and internationally to advance transparency, confidence and regulatory excellence in our capital markets.”

The Board of CPAB sincerely thanks Carol Paradine for her outstanding leadership these past eight years, and for the lasting contributions she has made to CPAB and to the auditing profession as a whole. We wish Carol continued success in future governance roles.

As part of the planned succession, the board of CPAB retained an executive search firm to assist in this process.

About CPAB

The Canadian Public Accountability Board (CPAB) is Canada’s independent, public company audit regulator. Charged with overseeing audits performed by registered public accounting firms, CPAB contributes to public confidence in the integrity of financial reporting and is committed to protecting Canada’s investing public. CPAB promotes audit quality through proactive regulation, robust audit assessments, dialogue with domestic and international stakeholders, and practicable insights to inform capital market participants and contributes to public confidence in the integrity of financial reporting. CPAB has offices in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

