Organogenesis Applauds CMS’s Significant Step In Payment Reform

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine markets, applauds the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) significant step in payment reform for skin substitutes/cellular and tissue-based products (CTPs) under the CY 2026 Physician Fee Schedule.

“We congratulate CMS on taking this significant step in payment reform and are pleased CMS finalized FDA classifications and a per centimeter square payment methodology in both the physician office and hospital outpatient settings,” said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President, CEO, and Chair of the Board for Organogenesis. “We believe this new policy will increase access to PMA products while addressing abuse under the current system.”

Mr. Gillheeney continued, “We are also pleased that CMS has recognized the clinical differentiation of PMA products and taken steps toward higher payment and expanded access for PMA products. We remain committed to working with CMS and other stakeholders to further expand access to these life-saving technologies as well as incentivize investment and innovation in the space and achieve long-term market stability.”

“With more than forty years of leadership in regenerative medicine, and a diverse evidenced-based portfolio with technologies in each FDA category, we believe we are best positioned in the skin substitutes market for 2026 and beyond,” concluded Mr. Gillheeney.

