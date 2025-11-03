Litus LiNC Delivers Breakthrough Pilot Results, Proving the Commercial Viability of its Nanotechnology-Based Lithium Extraction

Calgary, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Litus, the critical mineral and battery metal company pioneering nanotechnology solutions for sustainable lithium extraction, has just announced game-changing results from its Litus LiNC pilot unit deployed in Texas. After processing thousands of liters of brine, the system achieved over 98% sustained lithium removal with unprecedented material stability, clearly demonstrating that the Litus LiNC process is both technically ready to scale and is commercially profitable. The Litus LiNC modular solution is validated and ready to be inserted into oil field operations, world salars, geothermal brines, lithium-rich mineral dissolutions, unlocking reservoirs as new sources for global energy storage and electrification.

Litus takes the economics of lithium extraction to highly profitable commercial levels with minor environmental impact, increasing the world supply of cleaner, portable power generation.

“These results are a turning point,” said Dr. Ghada Nafie, CEO and Co-Founder of Litus. “For years, the industry has been searching for a direct lithium extraction technology that is sustainable, efficient, reliable, and truly scalable. With Litus LiNC, we have achieved that vision. This pilot proves our technology works in the field with consistency, efficiency, and economics that will transform the lithium industry.”

At the heart of this success is Litus’s proprietary nanocomposite, designed and manufactured in-house in Calgary using green chemistry. Using the Litus LiNC nanocomposite, the company’s pilot has demonstrated consistent performance across variable brine chemistries, highlighting the robustness and adaptability of the material that operated continuously, seven days a week, for over 5,000 pumping hours with zero decline in the nano’s capacity. The results validate both the performance and the economics across both low and high lithium concentrations. Litus LiNC demonstrates exceptional stability, repeatability, and reproducibility through multiple cycles, underscoring the durability of its patented nanocomposite material.

Litus LiNC operates with minimal environmental impact. Unlike other methods that depend on costly purified water, Litus LiNC operates effectively with fresh municipal water, proving its adaptability to real-world operating conditions. With an energy demand of only ~8 kWh per cycle, Litus LiNC combines ultra-low power and water consumption with full automation and remote control, offering industry a low-cost, low-risk, additional revenue stream.

Data from the site is streamed to Litus’s Calgary facility and servers, where the system performance is constantly monitored and controlled remotely. The thousands of data points collected from the field are critical for process optimization and insights. Through advanced analytics and AI driven modeling, this digital integration positions Litus LiNC as a next-generation smart extraction platform.

The results confirm: lithium extraction can be efficient, profitable, and environmentally responsible at the same time. With plant economics that remain profitable even when lithium prices are low, the Litus LiNC process is now proven and feasible for the next stage of commercial scale-up.

“With this pilot, we’ve shown the world that Litus LiNC is real and ready,” said Dr. Nafie. “This is the future of lithium extraction: clean, smart, scalable, and ready to power the global energy transition.”

About Litus

Litus is a critical minerals and battery metals company developing patented nanotechnology solutions to meet global energy demands. Its flagship product, Litus LiNC, is a one-step direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology that economically harvests lithium from low-concentration brines. With operations in North America, Europe, and the Middle East, Litus is accelerating the transition to clean, secure energy systems.

Attachments