Independent Study Confirms Navicore Solutions’ Clients Achieve Sustained Credit Score Growth Through Debt Management Program

MANALAPAN, N.J., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navicore Solutions, a national nonprofit credit counseling agency, today announced the results of an independent data analysis confirming the measurable, long-term impact of its Debt Management Program (DMP) on client credit health.

The study, conducted by an independent data analyst, examined more than four years of credit score data from program enrollment through 48 months and beyond, including clients who completed the program and those who did not. Findings show that after an initial stabilization period, clients consistently recover and surpass their baseline credit scores, with the strongest improvements among those who maintain consistent payments and remain enrolled over time.

“These findings confirm what we’ve long observed: consistent participation in a structured debt management program leads to meaningful and lasting credit improvement,” said Jill Feldman, President and CEO of Navicore Solutions. “Our clients aren’t just paying down debt, they’re rebuilding their financial foundation and positioning themselves for long-term success.”

Key Findings

Steady, Long-Term Gains: Clients' credit scores increased by approximately 10% after 48 months, and by more than 12% among consistent payers who remained in the program.

Upward Credit Mobility: 85% of clients who began with poor credit improved to fair or better, with most reaching the good credit range.

Consistent Results Across Demographics: Credit score improvements were seen across all income levels and generations, with the highest gains among Gen X clients and those in lower-income segments.



The study underscores the critical role of credit counseling and structured repayment plans in helping consumers recover from financial hardship and rebuild credit over time.

“The data clearly show that the combination of financial counseling, structured repayment, and accountability produces measurable, lasting results,” added Diane Gray, Chief Operating Officer. “For many clients, this is the turning point that allows them to move from financial crisis to stability.”

Navicore’s Debt Management Program consolidates unsecured debt into a structured repayment plan that typically lowers monthly payments and interest rates, helping clients make consistent, on-time payments. This approach empowers consumers to regain control of their finances and build long-term financial stability.

About Navicore Solutions

Navicore Solutions is a national nonprofit financial counseling organization that helps individuals and families achieve financial stability through compassionate counseling, debt management, housing guidance, and education. For more information, visit www.navicoresolutions.org .

