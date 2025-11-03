Martensen IP Offers Critical Guidance on Accounting Compliance in Government Contracting, Real-World Scenarios, and FAQs

Colorado Springs, CO, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

For companies engaged in government contracting, the work is both potentially lucrative and highly complex. The opportunities to innovate and grow are immense, but they are matched by stringent regulatory requirements that govern every dollar.

For accountants serving these contractors, ensuring compliance is not just a matter of balancing ledgers—it is a strategic imperative that directly impacts valuation, growth, and even the ownership of a company’s core innovations. Navigating this environment requires a proactive partnership that bridges accounting compliance and intellectual property (IP) rights, turning regulatory burdens into strategic advantages.

Why Accounting Compliance Matters in Government Contracting

The foundation of government contracting is a set of rules designed to ensure fairness, consistency, and accountability in public spending. The two most critical frameworks are the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) and the Cost Accounting Standards (CAS). Mastering the nuances of FAR-CAS accounting standards is essential for achieving sound government contractor accounting compliance.

However, several common pitfalls can expose a contractor to significant risk. These include billing for unallowable costs, inadequate timekeeping, and failing to maintain a clear documentation trail for all expenses. When auditors from the Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA) or potential buyers conduct due diligence, a contractor’s compliance history is one of the first areas they assess. A record of inaccurate accounting or unresolved audit findings is a major red flag that can halt a deal or trigger deeper, more costly investigations.

Preparing for Government Audits

The phrase “government audit” can be intimidating, but preparation and a compliant accounting system can make the process manageable. Audits are typically conducted by agencies like the DCAA, which focuses on financial and accounting compliance, and the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA), which oversees contract performance and administration. Agency-specific auditors may also be involved, depending on the contract.

Effective DCAA audit preparation begins long before an official notice arrives. Key steps include the disciplined segregation of direct and indirect costs, maintaining meticulous documentation for every transaction, and diligent oversight of all subcontractors to ensure compliance flows up. Proactively conducting mock audits is also a valuable practice, allowing contractors to identify and remediate weaknesses in a low-stakes environment, rather than under the pressure of an official government inquiry.

Ensuring Your Accounting Is “Up to Snuff” for Buyers, Investors, and Primes

In the world of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), a government contractor’s accounting system is a core component of its valuation. During due diligence, a buyer will rigorously assess the target company’s financial health, and a history of non-compliance with FAR and CAS can be a deal-breaker. Sloppy accounting practices create uncertainty and risk, which almost always translates to a lower company valuation or, in severe cases, the termination of the acquisition.

Conversely, a thorough compliance record is a powerful business asset. It signals operational maturity, reduces perceived risk, and provides a stable foundation for growth. Contractors who view compliance as a strategic driver, rather than a regulatory burden, are better positioned to attract investors, win larger contracts as a prime contractor, and achieve a higher valuation upon exit.

For accountants, the message to clients should be clear: Audit readiness is a direct contributor to the bottom line.

The IP Question: What Rights in the IP Developed Under the Contract Does the Government Possess?

One of the most complex areas of government contracting is the government’s right to IP. A common misconception is that if the government pays for development, it automatically owns the resulting IP. The reality is far more nuanced and the rights the government gains in IP depends heavily on how costs are documented and allocated.

For contracts that fall under the DFARS, failing to properly segregate private versus government-funded development can lead to the government gaining broader license rights to a company’s technology than intended, potentially eroding its competitive advantage.

This is where the collaboration between accountants and IP attorneys becomes critical. The accounting system must be sophisticated enough to track the history of every innovation. Key distinctions include:

Developed exclusively at private expense. The government’s rights are often limited, allowing the contractor to retain greater control over its proprietary technology.

The government’s rights are often limited, allowing the contractor to retain greater control over its proprietary technology. Developed exclusively with government funds. The government typically obtains “unlimited rights,” meaning it can use, disclose, modify, and reproduce the IP for any government purpose.

The government typically obtains “unlimited rights,” meaning it can use, disclose, modify, and reproduce the IP for any government purpose. Developed with mixed funding. The government may secure “government purpose rights,” which permit its use across government agencies but restrict commercial applications that could compete with the contractor.

Without precise cost allocation and documentation, a contractor risks inadvertently granting the government unlimited rights to technology that was partially or even primarily funded with private investment. This is not just a compliance failure; it is a forfeiture of valuable corporate assets.

Real-World Scenario: The High Cost of Getting It Wrong

Consider a mid-sized defense contractor that develops a groundbreaking technology. A portion of the research and development was funded by a government contract, but the core algorithm was refined using the company’s internal funds. The contractor’s accounting system, however, failed to properly segregate these IP-related costs.

Two years later, a large aerospace firm initiates an acquisition of the contractor, primarily to obtain this new technology. During the due diligence process, the buyer’s legal team discovers the ambiguous accounting leading to questions as to the Company’s ability to limit the government's rights to core IP .

Because the contractor cannot definitively prove which specific components of the technology were developed with private funds, the buyer concludes that the government could claim broad rights, rendering the IP far less valuable. The acquiring firm walks away from the deal, or alternatively, significantly lowers their offering price, costing the contractor a multimillion-dollar exit opportunity.

This scenario illustrates a critical lesson: Compliance gaps not only invite audits but can also destroy a company’s financial future.

Best Practices for Contractors and Accountants

To avoid such outcomes, contractors and their accounting advisors should adopt a proactive and integrated approach to compliance and IP management. This includes investing in a DCAA-compliant accounting system from the outset, long before the first government contract is signed. Regular, joint compliance reviews involving both accountants and experienced IP counsel are essential to ensure that financial practices and legal protections are aligned.

Additionally, companies must establish and enforce clear internal policies for cost allocation and IP documentation. This creates a culture of compliance that extends across all departments. Encouraging routine collaboration between finance, operations, and legal teams ensures that everyone understands their role in protecting the company’s financial and intellectual assets.

Why Martensen Should Be Part of Your Team

A strategic partnership with an experienced IP law firm is crucial. As an accountant, your role is to ensure the numbers are accurate and the accounting systems align with complex government regulations. The role of Martensen is to ensure that the innovations represented by those numbers remain the property of and under the control of your client. We work alongside you to build a protective wall around vital IP, safeguarding rights from government overreach while maintaining audit readiness.

An accountant plus Martensen equals a powerful combination of audit readiness, IP protection, and sustained business growth. We are more than legal advisors. We are strategic allies dedicated to ensuring that compliance and innovation work hand in hand to build a more valuable and resilient company.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is DCAA audit compliance for government contractors?

It is a process that ensures a contractor's accounting system meets the strict standards required by the government for billing, cost allocation, and documentation, primarily under the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) and Cost Accounting Standards (CAS).

What are “unallowable costs in government contracts”?

These are specific expenses that, according to FAR Part 31, cannot be billed to the government. Examples include costs for entertainment, lobbying, and specific types of advertising. These unallowable costs in government contracts must still be tracked meticulously within the accounting system to ensure proper allocation of indirect costs.

What rights in intellectual property does the government gain in IP created under a government contract?

It depends on the source of funding. While the government may obtain certain license rights to use the IP, contractors can often retain ownership, especially for technology developed with private or mixed funding, provided that the development costs are properly tracked and documented. The question becomes the scope of the government's rights to the IP.

How can accountants and IP attorneys work together?

Accountants are responsible for managing the compliant accounting system and tracking costs with precision. IP attorneys use that financial data to build a legal strategy that defines and defends the contractor’s ownership rights, ensuring they are clear and defensible during audits or acquisitions.

Why should we involve Martensen alongside our accountants?

Because accounting compliance alone is not enough to protect a company’s most valuable assets. You need legal strategies that safeguard your intellectual property while navigating the complexities of government regulations. Martensen specializes in bridging the critical gap between accounting compliance and IP protection.

Final Thoughts

Success in the government contracting arena is built on two pillars: impeccable accounting compliance and robust IP protection. The contractors who thrive are those who recognize that these are not separate functions but are deeply intertwined components of a single growth strategy.

By partnering with experienced IP counsel, accountants can help their clients safeguard their valuation, protect their innovations, and build a lasting competitive advantage. The wise move is to work with Martensen to align compliance and innovation—before an audit or acquisition exposes the gaps.

About Martensen IP

At the intersection of business, law and technology, Martensen understands the tools of IP. Martensen knows the business of IP. We understand the tech market, especially when the government is a customer, and we know how to plan, assess, and adjust. Patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, licenses are our tools.

https://www.martensenip.com

Martensen IP Media Contact

Mike Martensen | Founder

(719) 358-2254