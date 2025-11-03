Giordano’s Unveils Sixth “Chi-Town Flavors” Collaboration, Partnering With Crust Fund Pizza to Support Share Our Spare

CHICAGO, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giordano’s , known as “the 1 for Chicago-Style pizza”, is teaming up with charitable pizza pop-up Crust Fund Pizza for the latest release in its Chi-Town Flavors e-commerce series, debuting the all-new “Millennium Pork” Deep Dish Pizza. The collaboration combines bold, inventive flavors with community impact, donating $2 from every pizza sold to Share Our Spare , a nonprofit dedicated to providing essential items, such as diapers, to families across Chicagoland.

The Millennium Pork deep dish is made with pulled pork, tangy BBQ sauce, banana peppers, and crispy fried onions, pairing Giordano’s legendary stuffed pizza craftsmanship with Crust Fund’s inventive flair. Each purchase of a 2-pack of pizzas provides a full day’s worth of diapers for a child in need through Share Our Spare.

“Giordano’s has always believed that great pizza can bring people together, and this collaboration is a perfect example of that,” said Daniel Gilland, Director of eCommerce at Giordano’s. “Crust Fund Pizza brings an incredible spirit of community and creativity, and Share Our Spare is doing essential work to support families across Chicago. We’re thrilled that every order of the Millennium Pork Deep Dish not only delivers a new flavor experience but also helps our neighbors in a meaningful way.”

Crust Fund Pizza founder John Carruthers added, “As the least reputable pizza establishment in Chicago, the chance to work with a local icon was so tempting that I not only said ‘yes,’ I quickly added ‘no takesy-backsies’ right after. The pizza we created together hits all those dopamine notes you want in a stuffed pie—rich pork, cut through by sweet sauce, balanced with tangy pickled peppers, and a bit of onion crunch to tie everything together. But aside from the pizza, Giordano’s was incredibly supportive of my choice of charity partner in this case with Share Our Spare. We’re unfortunately in a time when a lot of folks are looking for help, and the Giordano’s team was willing to step up to provide one of the most basic and most necessary daily needs for Chicagoland families. When you take a bite of this behemoth, I want you to think ‘hey, this did something for another person,’ followed by ‘sweet mercy, I am in pork heaven.’ We had a lot of fun with this collaboration.”

The Millennium Pork Deep Dish Pizza is handcrafted individually by Giordano’s master pizza makers at its downtown Chicago restaurant and available exclusively online at ship.giordanos.com/crustfund . Each pizza is shipped frozen and ready to bake nationwide, available in packs of 2, 4, and 6.

“We’re so excited to team up with Giordano’s and Crust Fund Pizza to turn something as fun as pizza into a force for good,” said Jesseca Rhymes, Interim Executive Director of Share Our Spare. “Every pack sold helps ensure babies across Chicagoland have the diapers they need. Together, we’re proving that a little generosity and a lot of pizza can go a long way.”

The Chi-Town Flavors series celebrates Chicago’s rich culinary culture by pairing Giordano’s with other local icons and innovators. Previous collaborations have featured Jim’s Original, Buona Italian Beef, Caruso Provisions, Weber Grill Restaurant, and The Original Rainbow Cone, blending Chicago’s most beloved flavors into limited-edition deep-dish experiences.

For more information or to order, visit ship.giordanos.com/chi-townflavors .

ABOUT GIORDANO’S

Based in Chicago, Giordano’s World Famous Deep-Dish Pizza has been serving its world-famous stuffed pizza for over 50 years. In 1974, immigrant brothers Efren and Joseph Boglio introduced their mother’s 200-year-old Italian recipe to Chicago, pioneering what is now internationally known as Chicago-style stuffed pizza. Today, Giordano’s operates nearly 60 locations across 9 states and ships its iconic pizza nationwide. Committed to uncompromising quality, Giordano’s sources Wisconsin mozzarella from local farmers within a 50-mile radius for a creamy, buttery melt, hand-picked Mendocino County tomatoes for a naturally sweet sauce, and specially milled, unbleached flour from Minnesota for its signature crust. All recipes are crafted in-house with no added nitrates, MSG or fillers. Giordano’s has been consistently recognized as Chicago’s Best Pizza by NBC Chicago, CBS Chicago, The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, and more. For decades, its authentic deep-dish experience has made it a favorite among pizza lovers nationwide. Follow Giordano’s on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok and to purchase or learn more, visit www.giordanos.com .

