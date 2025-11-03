Toll Brothers Opens New Community in Gold Hill Master Plan in Colorado Springs, Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest community, Toll Brothers at Gold Hill, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The Sales Center is now open at 1747 Keystone Crest Lane in Colorado Springs.

Toll Brothers at Gold Hill offers residents exceptional access to the surrounding mountains as well as local shops, restaurants, and downtown entertainment. Located within the prestigious Gold Hill master plan, the community will offer two new collections of luxury homes with picturesque views and a premier location close to downtown.

The Toll Brothers Apex Collection is now open and includes a selection of new construction single-family homes with three-story open-concept floor plans, 3 to 4 bedrooms, and 2-car garages, as well as the ability to personalize at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. Homes within the Apex Collection at Toll Brothers at Gold Hill are priced from the mid-$500,000s.

The Horizon Collection at Toll Brothers at Gold Hill will offer three-story townhomes and is anticipated to open for sale in spring 2026.





“We are excited to offer our Toll Brothers customers beautifully designed luxury spaces with an array of personalization selections,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “In addition, residents will enjoy the lifestyle and the many conveniences offered within the Gold Hill master plan.”

Gold Hill allows residents to be immersed in a vibrant social and active lifestyle. This community features abundant outdoor recreation including trails, open spaces, and parks. Residents will enjoy living close to shopping, dining, and entertainment in downtown Colorado Springs, as well as major commuter routes providing easy access to the Rocky Mountains, Old Colorado City, and Manitou Springs. Children living in Toll Brothers at Gold Hill will have the opportunity to attend schools in the top-rated Colorado Springs School District 11.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Gold Hill, prospective residents are invited to call (866) 999-6822 or visit TollBrothers.com/Colorado.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

