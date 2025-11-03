Wreaths Across America Radio is Proud to Announce the 2025 Escort to Arlington Coverage Sponsors

Columbia Falls, Maine, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wreaths Across America Radio, “A Voice for America’s Veterans,” is proud to announce the 2025 sponsors for its live coverage of the organization’s annual “Escort to Arlington.” As it travels down the East Coast, Dec. 6-Dec. 13, Wreaths Across America Radio will provide live, long-form coverage of the week-long journey and share content relevant to our nation’s military veterans, their families, and the organization’s millions of volunteers.

The station is pleased to announce The Wilbert Group as its title sponsor for the second year in a row. The Wilbert Group’s mission is to invest in its partners’ success, and its products and services help families commemorate their loved ones in a meaningful, reverential manner. “Our partnership with Wreaths Across America is a testament to our shared belief in honoring the service and sacrifice of veterans,” said Mark Bates, President and CEO of The Wilbert Group. “It’s an honor to support their mission and help bring awareness to the importance of remembrance.”

Returning as this year’s media partner is Stars and Stripes, which provides the United States military community with independent news and information. Additionally, Wreaths Across America Radio welcomes back JPMorganChase as an associate sponsor. JPMorganChase has a rich history of supporting veterans, dating back to before World War I. Through its Office of Military & Veterans Affairs, the firm is committed to honoring those who have served and positioning military members, veterans and their families for long-term personal success and financial confidence.

“We are truly humbled that our partners find value in the Wreaths Across America Radio week-long coverage of the Escort to Arlington to return year after year,” said Jeff Pierce, Director of Media and Military Partnerships at Wreaths Across America. “We are thrilled that The Wilbert Group will once again be our title sponsor, and JPMorganChase is back on board for a second year as an associate sponsor. Having Stars and Stripes as our media partner is an honor we’re proud to celebrate for the third year in a row.”

The Escort to Arlington, known as the country’s longest veterans’ parade, begins on Sunday, Dec. 7, and ends at Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 13 – National Wreaths Across America Day. Wreaths Across America Radio will air each Escort stop’s ceremony in full. You can view the current event schedule here. The broadcast will include interviews with Gold Star and Blue Star family members, veterans, military families, and other special guests and coverage of the Wreaths Across America Annual Appreciation Dinner in Crystal City, Va., held the evening before National Wreaths Across America Day.

You can listen to Wreaths Across America Radio’s 24/7 internet stream anytime and anywhere on the iHeart Radio app, Audacy app, TuneIn app, or at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio .

National Wreaths Across America Day ceremonies will take place at more than 5,400 participating locations nationwide on Saturday, December 13, 2025. To find a location near you to volunteer or to make a $17 sponsorship that supports the year-round mission and places a veteran’s wreath for an American hero, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

# # #

About Wreaths Across America Radio

Wreaths Across America Radio is a 24/7 Internet stream. Its unique format provides informational and inspiring content about members of the U.S. armed forces, their families, military veterans, and volunteers throughout the country and overseas who support the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach. Along with the inspiring content, Wreaths Across America Radio has over 100 unique veteran-centric programs with inspiring content produced for veterans and their families from podcast and broadcast partners nationwide. Wreaths Across America Radio also produces many programs and hosts a live radio show from 11 am to 2 pm ET, Monday through Friday, where we talk to our volunteers, partner organizations, and share helpful information for our veterans, along with stories of service and sacrifice.