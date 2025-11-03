Covenant House Calls for Urgent Action During Youth Homelessness Awareness Month

New York, NY, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVEMBER 3, 2025 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - NEW YORK, NY

What: Covenant House, the largest nonprofit in the Americas in 34 cities across five countries providing safe shelter and supportive services to homeless and trafficked youth, is urging individuals, community champions, business leaders, and influencers to take action during Youth Homelessness Awareness Month this November to keep the number of homeless youth from tripling in 10 years, and work together to end youth homelessness as we know it today.

Why: Over 4.2 million young people ages 13-25 experience homelessness in the U.S. each year. Many youth are escaping abuse, family rejection, or trafficking, and most have nowhere safe to turn. If we don’t take courageous action now, the number of young people living unhoused is projected to triple in the next 10 years.

Covenant House believes this crisis is preventable. With the support of local communities, partners, and advocates, the organization has a plan to cut youth homelessness in half by 2035. That’s millions of young lives transformed.

This November, Covenant House invites the global community to amplify messages and take action to end youth homelessness. Change starts by facing the truth about youth homelessness. Alarmingly, about 50% of all unhoused youth were homeless for the first time in the past year and nearly half of all young people who experience homelessness do so more than once.

All events and activities in November will raise critical awareness and funds that help Covenant House provide young people with necessary support, including access to safe shelter, nourishing food, clean clothing, and essential services like job training, education, health care, mental health counseling, and legal aid — all the tools they need to build a future free from homelessness.

Rallying Advocates and Corporate Champions

Covenant House is proud to partner with longtime champions and powerhouse advocates for Youth Homelessness Awareness Month, including the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent, Rachel Brosnahan, Brian Cashman, Raúl Castillo, Ariana DeBose, John Dickerson, Jericka Duncan, KEM, The Kid Mero, Audra McDonald, Mötley Crüe, Brynn Whitfield, and thousands of individual volunteers and Sleep Out participants across the globe.

Leading corporate partners working together to raise critical funds and awareness for youth experiencing homelessness include Accenture, Anywhere Gives, Bank of America Foundation, Blake Brown Beauty, Cencora, Chick-fil-A Tri-State, Cisco, Comic Relief, Delta Air Lines, Humble Bundle, Kia America, NBA, NBPA, New York Yankees, Signature Aviation, The Starbucks Foundation, Take-Two Interactive, Tao Group Hospitality, Ulta Beauty Charitable Foundation, and Wells Fargo.

“Homelessness is growing in the U.S. by about 12% annually. That means that over the next 10 years, if we don't do something now, the number of homeless youth will triple. Our proximity to the realities young people face uniquely positions us to respond from an informed and empowered perspective that centers their experiences. We must be bold to ensure that the needs of our young people are being met, and that we are innovating to ensure that we can be as effective as possible,” says Bill Bedrossian, president and CEO, Covenant House International.

Youth Homelessness Awareness Month Events and Initiatives

Attend the Rally to End Youth Homelessness Presented by Kia America

On Thursday, Nov. 6 from 6:00-8:30 PM, Covenant House will kick off Youth Homelessness Awareness Month in Times Square at the Rally to End Youth Homelessness presented by Kia America. This free event will feature live entertainment, giveaways, and interactive experiences including a video recording station where guests can record messages of hope for our young people to receive throughout the year and a sign-making station where attendees can show their solidarity and commitment to action. Guests can also stop by the Partner Village sponsored by Delta Air Lines to enjoy light bites provided by Luke’s Lobster, beverages courtesy of Starbucks and Spindrift, sparkling waters made with real squeezed fruit, snacks from Graza, a holiday treat from our friends at Macy's, and embellish a special Covenant House x UNIQLO long sleeve shirt with a Covenant House mission patch.

Taking center stage — or more like center block — will be powerful portraits featuring Covenant House youth from New York to Georgia to Honduras to Alaska which will stand as a 7.5 ft. high x 20 ft. long reminder of our shared goal: to Face the Truth of youth homelessness and take action to end it!

Join Sleep Out

The Covenant House Sleep Out movement connected by Cisco is in its 15th year with Covenant House sites in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico participating. Throughout the month of November, thousands of volunteers will take to the streets to Sleep Out in solidarity with youth facing homelessness and on Nov. 20, the global Sleep Out will take place in 19 cities, including at Citizens Bank Park in PA, MetLife Stadium in NJ, Gillette Stadium in MA, and the DC Wharf in Washington, DC and is expected to raise over $17 million this year to provide 24/7 shelter, sanctuary, and support to youth overcoming homelessness.

Sleep Out began in 2011 when 48 brave executives spent the night outside and started a real movement. Now, more than 65,000 people have given up their beds and have raised $170 million for Covenant House services and programs.

Kit Packing Challenge

Companies and organizations are invited to participate in a month-long effort, with a goal of 5,000 kits with essentials, toiletries, and mental health supplies for youth experiencing homelessness. Kit packing is a great hands-on opportunity for companies, schools, and community groups to come together, volunteer, and provide vital items for our young people.

Take the Action Pledge

Online supporters can take the Action Pledge that includes big and small ways a community champion can take action for young people facing homelessness. Our virtual community will also light candles as a part of the annual Covenant House Candlelight Vigil to shine a light on the crisis of youth homelessness and light the way for young people on their journey from the streets to safety.

To learn more about how you can take action with Covenant House this November, please visit covenanthouse.org/awareness.

ABOUT COVENANT HOUSE

Covenant House builds a bridge to hope for youth facing homelessness, including survivors of human trafficking and young families through unconditional love, absolute respect, and relentless support. Covenant House is the largest primarily privately funded agency in the Americas offering shelter, food, medical and mental healthcare, crisis intervention, educational and vocational services, legal assistance, and an array of supportive services at no cost. Covenant House sites are open 24/7 in 34 cities across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras. This year, Covenant House reached 63,000 youth facing homelessness, provided 896,000 nights of safe housing, and served 1.9 million meals.

ABOUT YOUTH HOMELESSNESS AWARENESS MONTH

Youth Homelessness Awareness Month is a bold, national movement to confront the reality of youth homelessness with urgency and compassion. Every November since 2022, Covenant House leads this powerful campaign to raise awareness and mobilize communities through advocacy, fundraising, and collective action.

CONTACT: Pam Sandonato | psandonato@covenanthouse.org

