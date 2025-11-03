Park Place Technologies Expands ParkView® Suite with Enhanced IT Support Capabilities

Cleveland, OH, USA, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Place Technologies is expanding its ParkView® suite of services in a strategic move designed to provide global clients with an enhanced proactive approach to IT support. ParkView® is a family of proprietary software services, leveraging Park Place Technologies’ 35+ years of expertise, that deliver more uptime, with less of your time! Due to the complexity of hybrid IT environments, it is more critical than ever that organizations monitor their environments to minimize downtime, and ParkView® is designed to help them fulfil this mission.

Major Service Updates Announced

Currently, ParkView® is utilized by thousands of global customers, on more than 1MM assets. The update consolidates several legacy offerings, including Storage Monitoring Base (STORm) and Performance and Utilization Monitoring, under the new banner of ParkView Performance Insights™. This enhanced service proactively tracks device performance and compares performance to industry target thresholds. For example, if CPU, memory, and/or disk utilization break a performance threshold, Park Place immediately notifies a client to take corrective action … avoiding costly downtime. While initially focused on storage devices, Park Place plans to expand ParkView Performance Insights™ to server environments in the future.

Commitment to Simplifying Support

ParkView Hardware Monitoring™ is now known as ParkView Automated Support™. The core service remains unchanged, but the new name, ParkView Automated Support™, better communicates the service’s true function: automating the support process so that when a hardware issue arises, action is already underway expediting remediation for the client.

ParkView Automated Support™ provides storage, network, server, and HCI hardware monitoring 24/7 to clients. When an event is detected through our data center hardware monitoring software, Park Place instantly creates a ticket including the details necessary to resolve the issue, so there’s no need to call us.

Avoid Alert Fatigue by only receiving alerts for events that require action

Leads to a 31% faster mean time to repair and qualifies for our First-Time Fix™ Guarantee

Vendor-agnostic interface supports a wide range of OEMs, platforms, and device generations

Real-time visibility via Central Park customer portal

Security features are based on your company’s unique requirements and all data transmitted to Park Place is SSL encrypted

Reduces the average number of touchpoints to resolve an issue from 8 to just 2

A rebranding initiative for the ParkView® brand involves comprehensive behind-the-scenes efforts, including legal reviews, sales training, pricing alignment, customer support enhancements, and updates to marketing assets. Park Place Technologies is encouraging employees and partners to phase out old materials and adopt the new naming conventions as soon as updated resources become available.

“These updates strengthen the ParkView® brand and demonstrate our commitment to simplifying support and delivering innovation for our customers,” said Chad Bittner, Director of Global Product Marketing.

Park Place Technologies remains dedicated to providing proactive IT support solutions, ensuring customers experience maximum uptime and streamlined operations with the newly rebranded ParkView® suite.

About Park Place Technologies

Park Place Technologies is a leading global IT infrastructure service firm. We help 21,500 organizations – including half the Fortune 500 -- fuel innovation by dramatically reducing time and money spent on IT infrastructure management, while boosting performance and uptime.

Powered by the world’s largest on-the-ground engineering team, a robust group of advanced engineers, and our global Enterprise Operations Centers, Park Place delivers significant cost savings on hardware maintenance, software technical support, hardware procurement, and more. We also streamline IT infrastructure management, freeing internal teams from day-to-day tasks, enabling them to focus on strategic initiatives. Park Place Technologies: Save. Simplify. Innovate.

For more information, visit ParkPlaceTechnologies.com.