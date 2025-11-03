IZEA Announces Q3 2025 Earnings Results Conference Call

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), a leading influencer marketing company that makes Creator Economy solutions for marketers, announced today that its conference call to review and discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on November 12, 2025.

IZEA’s Chief Executive Officer Patrick Venetucci and Chief Financial Officer Peter Biere will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Webcast link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1739515&tp_key=6773b72c4a

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471

Please call the conference telephone number five (5) minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. A replay of the call will be made available beginning approximately 3 hours after the conference ends until Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin: 13756677

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is an influencer marketing company with a mission to make creator economy solutions for marketers. We do this by lighting up the Creator Economy with IZEAs—our strategies, campaigns, and solutions that build brands and drive demand. Since launching the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006, IZEA has facilitated nearly 4 million collaborations between brands and creators.

Press Contact