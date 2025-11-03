Be10x Launches Its Flagship AI Tools Workshop In the United States

Salt Lake, Kolkata, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After training over five million learners worldwide, Be10x is launching its flagship no-coding AI workshop for United States professionals — a live, 4-hour hands-on session built to turn busy managers, analysts, and creators into confident AI power users.

Rated 4.9/5 by 5M+ professionals, Be10x has earned its reputation for practical, results-first learning — not hype.

This United States launch is designed to help participants apply AI to real work within hours, not weeks.

What is Be10x?

Be10x is an ed-tech platform focused on helping professionals become 10x more valuable with AI—without writing code.

Its workshops teach participants to prompt better, analyze data faster, produce persuasive content, and automate routine tasks using today’s most powerful AI tools.

For professionals comparing options: this is not a theory lecture.

It’s a guided, step-by-step playbook they can put to work immediately.

Inside the Be10x Workshop Experience

Across four fast-paced hours, attendees learn tested frameworks and toolkits Be10x has refined with millions of learners. Participants can expect to walk away with:

The 4-Step “Magic Prompt” Framework to get consistently strong outputs in minutes.



to get consistently strong outputs in minutes. Market research in record time, turning scattered info into clear decisions.



Content that captivates and converts, from emails to social to long-form.



Presentation superpowers, transforming slides into persuasive, story-driven decks.



A personal AI toolkit to automate writing, design, and personal branding.



Workflow upgrades with must-have tools every professional should know.



Be10x provides real outcomes.

Who Should Attend?

This United States session is tailor-made for senior managers, team leads, technical contributors, creators, consultants, and founders who want to automate workflows, speed up research and reporting, and level up communication—without learning to code.

For professionals who juggle documents, data, decks, or deadlines, this workshop is ideal.

Meet the Mentors

Aditya Kachave (Co-founder, Be10x) is a TEDx speaker and guest lecturer at UC Berkeley. An IIT Kharagpur grad, he’s helped 3M+ students and professionals learn to use AI at work—building two eight-figure companies powered by AI and a lean team of five. His teaching style is pragmatic: real tools, real tasks, immediate wins.

Aditya Goenka (Co-founder, Be10x) is also an IIT Kharagpur alumnus and a two-time founder who scaled businesses with AI-driven operations. He specializes in helping busy professionals unlock productivity with battle-tested playbooks.

What United States Attendees Will Get

United States attendees get three valuable extras:

Gold-Standard GPT-5 Prompts: Expert-crafted prompts for productivity, writing, research, and insights.



Expert-crafted prompts for productivity, writing, research, and insights. Plug-and-Play AI Toolkit: Ready-to-use templates for emails, slides, docs, and analysis.



Ready-to-use templates for emails, slides, docs, and analysis. Build Your Own AI Assistant: A zero-code walkthrough to set up a personal AI that writes in their voice.





What Makes This Different?

The content translates quickly to real work.

Simplicity: no-coding paths that remove friction.

Speed: frameworks that turn time-consuming tasks into minutes.

Scale: workflows that compound—helping teams standardize and level up together.





For professionals weighing options for an AI tools workshop, the Be10x workshop is suitable for them.

After attending the Be10x Workshop, they will be able to create better prompts, run faster research, produce engaging presentations, and save hours of work.

Be10x is engineered for exactly that.

Final Word

For anyone looking for a straight, actionable path to become an AI power user, the Be10x workshop is a proven on-ramp.

This United States session delivers what matters: skills they can use the same day to work smarter and move faster.




