Brady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC), will announce its fiscal 2026 first quarter financial results on Monday, November 17, 2025.

A conference call will be held beginning at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time (9:30 a.m. Central Time) Monday, November 17, 2025. Participants will be able to access the webcast and presentation here live and in replay.

This call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed here.

About BRC

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2025, employed approximately 6,400 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2025 sales were approximately $1.51 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradycorp.com.