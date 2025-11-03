Turtlebox Audio Partners with World Ranked #1 Golfer, Scottie Scheffler

HOUSTON, Texas, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turtlebox Audio—a leading manufacturer of premium, portable outdoor audio devices—today, announced professional golfer Scottie Scheffler as an official Turtlebox Ambassador. Scheffler joins the brand’s diverse roster of athletes and ambassadors representing a community of passionate outdoor enthusiasts, from golf to rodeo, surfing, fishing, outdoor cooking, and more.

The new partnership is signed at a time of rapid momentum for both Scheffler and Turtlebox. Scheffler is the top-ranked golfer in the world and continues his remarkable career in golf’s biggest events and tournament play. Turtlebox recently ranked 84th in the prestigious Inc. 5000, a comprehensive list of the fastest-growing, privately held businesses in the United States, surging 125 places from its ranking in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list.

Scheffler, a Dallas native and University of Texas graduate, and Houston-based Turtlebox Audio align in many ways, creating a natural partnership. The brand relationship started after meeting Scheffler at a fundraising event in Nashville hosted by country music artist Thomas Rhett.

“We quickly found common ground with Scottie,” said Sloane Brown, Director of Community Marketing. “From our shared Texas roots to his recent investment in a sport fishing championship series team, and our mutual love for Texas Country music, we knew he was our kind of guy. It’s rare to witness an athlete as dominant as Scottie, and we couldn’t be prouder to align our brand with one whose personal character shines as bright as his athletic talent.”

Scheffler has earned a meteoric rise in professional golf. Since turning pro in 2018, he has notched 19 PGA Tour wins, four major championships, and 76 top ten PGA finishes. He won the 2024 FedEx Cup and has held the #1 Official World Golf Ranking for over 160 weeks. Scheffler also won a gold medal with Team USA in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

Turtlebox has also found solid footing in the world of golf. The brand’s newest product, the ultra-portable Ranger speaker ($250), is particularly suited to golf and features powerful magnets that allow the speaker to be easily mounted to a golf cart.

Turtlebox speakers have revolutionized outdoor sound by combining powerful, premium audio with a long-lasting battery, and a rugged, waterproof design that can withstand the rigors of the outdoors. On a brand level, Turtlebox has placed an emphasis on strategic community engagement. The signing of Scheffler is the next evolution in this growing community.

“Scottie is an amazing fit for our brand,” said Will Bradley, Turtlebox Audio co-founder. “He not only gives Turtlebox incredible exposure; he is somebody that aligns perfectly with our values, our love for the Lone Star State, and the outdoor life we share. We’re incredibly lucky to consider him as a partner, and we can’t wait for what’s down the fairway for him.”

For Scheffler, the new Turtlebox partnership joins a carefully curated set of brand sponsors that align with his values.

“Music has always been a big part of my life, especially practicing and training as much as I do,” said Scottie Scheffler. “I’m incredibly particular and selective about the brands I work with, and only work with companies that make products I believe in and use regularly. Working with Turtlebox was a natural fit—I love what the brand stands for and love the products. I’m excited to join the brand’s team of ambassadors and amplify my game.”

For more information about Turtlebox Audio, the brand’s products, and its growing ambassador team, visit TurtleboxAudio.com.

About Turtlebox

Originally designed to fuel a shared passion of the outdoors in South-Central Texas, Turtlebox is a leading manufacturer of portable audio devices. The brand’s mission is to produce the best-sounding, most durable, portable speakers available. In pursuit of untamed adventure, Turtlebox products are built to withstand the harshest elements, providing an unmatched, elevated experience outdoors. For more information, please visit TurtleboxAudio.com.

