ConnectM Acquires Amperics, Expanding Keen Labs’ Portfolio and Advancing the Future of Virtual Power Plants & Energy-Intelligent AI Data Centers

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTC: CNTM) (“ConnectM” or the “Company”), a high-growth technology company powering the modern energy economy, today announced the acquisition of Amperics, a developer of next-generation hybrid battery-supercapacitor technology.

The acquisition marks a major milestone in ConnectM’s evolution from an electrification services provider to an energy-asset owner and operator of Virtual Power Plants (VPPs) that integrate seamlessly with commercial facilities and data centers.

As part of the transaction, Amperics will become a new product line under Keen Labs (www.keenlabs.ai), ConnectM’s AI and technology subsidiary. The addition expands Keen Labs’ growing portfolio of connected-energy platforms, which already includes AI-powered HVAC, Industrial Internet of Things modules and smart mobility software, last-mile logistics software, and distributed-energy management solutions.

Amperics’ proprietary TiO₂-based hybrid battery platform delivers a unique combination of high power, long cycle life, and enhanced safety — ideal for high-frequency use cases such as grid stabilization, data-center energy buffering, and electric-fleet charging.

By combining the instantaneous response of supercapacitors with the energy density of lithium-ion cells, Amperics’ technology enables batteries that last decades, charge in minutes, and operate safely in extreme environments.

Empowering the Grid and the Cloud

With this acquisition, ConnectM strengthens its position as a leader in distributed energy resources (DERs) and VPP operations. The Company plans to integrate Amperics’ technology into residential, commercial, and fleet applications through its Energy Intelligence Network (EIN) platform, creating a unified network of energy assets that generate recurring revenue through grid-service participation.

Within Keen Labs, Amperics will accelerate the development of the Company’s AI-driven Energy Intelligence and VPP software, enabling real-time control, dispatch, and monetization of distributed storage assets — from homes and fleets to next-generation AI and hyperscale data centers.

The hybrid battery’s ability to absorb and release massive power spikes instantaneously makes it ideal for managing computing surges, balancing renewable inputs, and improving uptime and efficiency at data-center campuses.

“The acquisition of Amperics represents a strategic leap forward for ConnectM,” said Bhaskar Panigrahi, CEO and Chairman of ConnectM. “We are now not only electrifying homes and fleets, but also powering the infrastructure that runs the world’s data and AI workloads. Through Keen Labs, Amperics’ technology becomes the backbone of our next-generation VPP and energy-intelligence stack — turning every distributed battery, whether in a home, truck depot, or data center, into a dynamic, revenue-generating asset that supports a more resilient, intelligent grid.”

A New Model for Energy Ownership

By uniting Amperics’ advanced energy-storage IP with Keen Lab’s energy intelligence software and ConnectM’s service provider ecosystem, the Company can deploy high-performance batteries rapidly and monetize them through energy-as-a-service offerings.

This model transforms traditional one-time equipment sales into recurring income streams, effectively creating distributed “digital power plants” that respond to real-time grid or data-center demand.

Amperics’ technology also aligns with ConnectM’s mission to decarbonize infrastructure while enhancing reliability. The TiO₂-based design eliminates rare or toxic metals and enables scalable, low-cost manufacturing using existing roll-to-roll processes — advancing ConnectM’s goal of sustainable, domestically manufacturable clean-energy technology.



About ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.

ConnectM is a constellation of technology-driven businesses powering the modern energy economy. Through its Owned Service Network, Managed Solutions, Logistics, and Transportation segments, the Company delivers AI-powered electrification, distributed energy, last-mile delivery, and industrial IoT solutions to customers worldwide.



For more information, visit www.connectm.com.



