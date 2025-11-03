MasterCraft Adds Northwest Inboards as New Dealership Supporting Pacific Northwest Region

VONORE, Tenn., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company, LLC , a MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) subsidiary and the world's best-selling towboat brand, today announced it has added Northwest Inboards , a trusted name in the Pacific Northwest, as an official MasterCraft dealership. With a long-standing reputation for marine and towboat expertise, Northwest Inboards will serve as the exclusive MasterCraft dealer for the region – delivering the premium service and first-class ownership experience MasterCraft is known for.

For more than a decade, Northwest Inboards, founded by Darren Lamont, has proudly served the towboat community across western Washington. Since its inception, the dealership has earned an impressive 17 Customer Service Excellence Awards, 9 Volume Dealer Awards, and 6 Salesperson of the Year Awards, making this partnership a natural fit for MasterCraft, a brand equally committed to quality and customer satisfaction.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Northwest Inboards to the MasterCraft family,” said Chris Sullivan, the Western Regional Business Development Manager at MasterCraft. “With deep roots in the Seattle community, unmatched towboat expertise, and a true passion for life on the water, it’s no wonder locals joke that their second office is at the boat launch.”

Located just five minutes from Lake Sammamish, Northwest Inboards offers convenient on-water demos, as well as mobile service options and additional service locations for customers throughout Central Washington.

“MasterCraft has long set the gold standard for towboats, and we couldn’t be more excited to expand our offerings to customers here in the Pacific Northwest,” said Darren Lamont, Owner. “We’re proud to provide a premium option for our loyal customers while continuing to support the MasterCraft owners already on the water in our region.”

As part of the transition, Northwest Inboards will feature a lineup of 2026 MasterCraft models available for immediate delivery—offering customers an exceptional opportunity to join the MasterCraft family ahead of the coming season. In addition, new and returning customers are invited to visit the Northwest Inboards team at the Seattle Boat Show, taking place January 30–February 7, 2026, where they can explore the latest MasterCraft models and learn more about what the dealership has to offer.

MasterCraft is driven by a mission to deliver industry-leading quality, uncompromising comfort, and precision craftsmanship in every model. From hull to helm, each boat is engineered with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring durability and performance that exceed industry-standards. Designed with the driver, rider, and passenger in mind, MasterCraft prioritizes on-water comfort through innovative seating, intuitive controls, and superior ride characteristics. Above all, the brand is renowned for its unmatched wave and wake performance, consistently pushing the boundaries to provide the perfect pull for wakeboarders, wakesurfers, and skiers alike—setting the standard for excellence on the water.

For more information about MasterCraft and Northwest Inboards, please visit www.MasterCraft.com and www.nwinboards.com . Follow @Mcboatcompany and @NWInboards on Instagram for product news, Seattle Boat Show updates, and upcoming open house details.

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation. More than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the Company’s goal remains the same - - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf, and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. please visit Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com , www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.BalisePontoonBoats.com