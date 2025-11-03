HII and Shield AI Successfully Combine Proven Autonomy in USV Operations

SYDNEY, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) and Shield AI announced today at the Indo Pacific International Maritime Exposition that they have successfully completed the first major test of their integrated autonomy solution aboard HII’s ROMULUS unmanned surface vessel (USV), marking a key step toward operational deployment of the AI-enabled ROMULUS fleet.

The three-day test, conducted in late October in Virginia Beach, Virginia, integrated Shield AI’s combat-proven Hivemind autonomy software, using the Hivemind Enterprise software development kit (SDK), with HII’s Odyssey autonomy suite onboard a ROMULUS 20 USV. The test also marked the first maritime deployment of Hivemind, which enables AI-powered mission autonomy across domains.

This milestone was achieved less than six weeks after the companies announced their partnership, demonstrating rapid adaptability, advanced capabilities, and strong collaboration between the two defense technology leaders.

“This collaboration between HII and Shield AI showcases how adaptable autonomy frameworks can accelerate development,” said Andy Green, president of HII’s Mission Technologies division. “Using the Hivemind Enterprise SDK, our teams integrated capabilities quickly and effectively. The successful deployment on ROMULUS 20 validates the power of this partnership and paves the way for even greater autonomy across the ROMULUS fleet.”





ROMULUS is a modular, high-performance USV line built on commercial-standard hulls for fast production and operational flexibility. The lead vessel, ROMULUS 190, is currently under construction. Designed to exceed 25 knots and operate up to 2,500 nautical miles, ROMULUS 190 will carry four 40-foot ISO containers and feature both Odyssey and Hivemind for next-gen autonomous performance.

Hivemind enables unmanned systems to perform complex missions even in GPS- and communications-denied environments. Proven in aerial operations, Hivemind is now expanding into the maritime domain through this partnership with HII, supporting rapid development and deployment of autonomous capabilities across domains. Under this partnership, Hivemind and Odyssey will integrate into the ROMULUS fleet to operate seamlessly alongside crewed strike groups and surface action groups, while also enabling multi-agent autonomy and intelligent operations.

“Delivering autonomy across domains is key to maintaining a credible deterrent posture in today’s complex geopolitical environment. Each integration strengthens Hivemind’s role as the leading autonomy solution for defense systems,” said Nathan Michael, Shield AI’s chief technology officer and head of the Hivemind business unit. “Through close collaboration with HII and the shared use of Shield AI’s modular, open architecture SDK, we integrated advanced maritime capabilities in less than six weeks — work that typically takes months or years. We look forward to continuing to expand multi-domain autonomy together.”

Shield AI’s Hivemind mission autonomy software and HII’s Odyssey suite will deliver next-generation autonomous solutions. By combining Shield AI’s advanced autonomy with HII’s decades of maritime expertise as America’s largest shipbuilder and leading global maritime unmanned vehicle provider, the two companies aim to accelerate autonomy across domains and platforms.

About ROMULUS and ODYSSEY

ROMULUS, developed with support from HII’s Dark Sea Labs Advanced Technology Group and powered by HII’s Odyssey autonomy software, is capable of manned-unmanned teaming and collaborative operations with unmanned vehicles across all domains. HII’s Odyssey autonomy software is deployed on over 35 USV platforms and over 750 REMUS unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), across 30 countries, including 14 NATO members, and enables rapid integration of sensors and payloads for flexible mission design, enhancing the capability and effectiveness of today’s naval fleets.

About Shield AI

Founded in 2015, Shield AI is a venture-backed deep-tech company with the mission of protecting service members and civilians with intelligent systems. Its products include the V-BAT and X-BAT aircraft, Hivemind Enterprise, and the Hivemind Vision product lines. With nine offices and facilities across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific, Shield AI’s technology supports U.S. allies and partners worldwide. For more information, visit www.shield.ai. Follow Shield AI on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world. As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

