PureVoltage Hosting Kicks Off Exciting Black Friday Sale with Unbeatable Offers

Stanton Island, NY , Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureVoltage Hosting, a premier provider of high-performance infrastructure and enterprise-grade hosting solutions, is thrilled to announce its Black Friday 2025 Sale, running from November 1 through November 30.





PureVoltage Hosting Inc.

Whether you're an AI enthusiast building your next agent or a small to mid-sized business scaling critical infrastructure, this year’s offers are built to deliver serious performance while delivering PureVoltage's mission of providing a balanced performance-to-price ratio.

Featured Offers Include:

AMD EPYC 7443P Dedicated Servers – Built for high-performance, data-heavy, and process-hungry workloads.

PureVoltage BOLT VPS – PureVoltage's exclusive BOLT VPS line offers 8GB & 16GB Virtual Private Servers starting from just $3 per month.

High-bandwidth servers – Ideal for content delivery, cloud hosting, and high-bandwidth applications.

Available across our flagship data centers in New York City, Dallas, and Seattle, and supported by our Tier III-certified infrastructure across 27 global locations, every deployment is backed by PureVoltage's commitment to speed, reliability, and scale.

“Our goal is simple: to offer the best Black Friday deals on servers and empower our customers to build without limits,” said Jake Terepocki, CEO of PureVoltage Hosting. “Whether you're launching a side project, running global workloads or need unmetered bandwidth; PureVoltage gives you the performance, bandwidth, and uptime needed to grow confidently.”

Built for Growth, Designed for Real Workloads

PureVoltage’s infrastructure supports everything from burstable demand to always-on enterprise platforms. With optimized hardware for AI workloads, 10Gbps standard ports, unmetered bandwidth options, and fast provisioning, customers get performance and flexibility without hassle.

Weekly Bonus Deals

Throughout the sale, PureVoltage will also release weekly bonus offers, including additional resources, free upgrades to keep the savings going.

Whether you're deploying test environments, launching SaaS platforms, or upgrading your business infrastructure, now is the time to capitalize on world-class infrastructure at Black Friday pricing.

For more information on the Black Friday Sale and to explore the full range of offers, visit PureVoltage Hosting's website.

About PureVoltage Hosting

PureVoltage Hosting is a premier infrastructure provider delivering enterprise-grade performance, availability and security across Dedicated Servers, Bare Metal, Colocation and our scalable BOLT VPS services. Backed by Tier III-certified data centers in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago and around the globe, we combine AI-optimized hardware for training and inference workloads with redundant power paths, carrier-neutral connectivity and rigorous compliance (SOC 2, ISO 27001) to guarantee maximum uptime and full data sovereignty. With fast provisioning, transparent pricing and customizable solutions, PureVoltage Hosting powers everything from mission-critical global deployments to burst-ready cloud resources, ensuring your workloads stay online, secure and future-proofed at every stage of growth.

Press inquiries

PureVoltage Hosting

https://purevoltage.com

PureVoltage Media Relations

press@purevoltage.com